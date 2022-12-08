Royals deny Netflix asked for response to claims in Harry & Megan amid new racism row

The much-hyped program threatens to drive a further wedge between the royals and 38-year-old Harry, who has had a strained relationship with his father and brother since leaving Britain for California in 2020 with his wife. accused the royals of racism during a telling interview with Oprah Winfrey last March.

He has written an autobiography, Reservewhich will be released in the new year, with the expectation that it will be critical of his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The Netflix documentary aired several claims by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and commentators that Britain, the monarchy and the Commonwealth were racist, drawing on the history of the British Empire, its treatment of the Windrush generation and the racially motivated murder of black teen Stephen Lawrence in 1993, as examples.

Harry and Meghan share their story in a new Netflix series. Credit:Netflix

Meghan said she had never been “treated like a minority” before he started dating Harry and moved to London.