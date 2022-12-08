Royals deny Netflix asked for response to claims in Harry & Megan amid new racism row

The much-hyped program threatens to drive a further wedge between the royals and 38-year-old Harry, who has had a strained relationship with his father and brother since leaving Britain for California in 2020 with his wife. accused the royals of racism during a telling interview with Oprah Winfrey last March.
He has written an autobiography, Reservewhich will be released in the new year, with the expectation that it will be critical of his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort.
The Netflix documentary aired several claims by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and commentators that Britain, the monarchy and the Commonwealth were racist, drawing on the history of the British Empire, its treatment of the Windrush generation and the racially motivated murder of black teen Stephen Lawrence in 1993, as examples.
Meghan said she had never been “treated like a minority” before he started dating Harry and moved to London.
“Obviously people now know about my race because they’ve made it such an issue in the UK. But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a black woman,” she said.
Buckingham Palace said it will not comment on “any aspect” of the series.
Both The times and The Telegraph reported that royal aides at Buckingham Palace have refuted that they had been contacted for a right of reply before the program aired, while Kensington Palace sources said an email containing some claims had been received from a third party, but that assistants could not verify the authenticity of the sender.
The king made a public appearance on Thursday, joining the Archbishop of Canterbury for a reception in London. He looked happy and relaxed hours after the documentary started streaming.
He was joined by other religious leaders, met with volunteers for the opening of a building in his name at King’s Cross, wished community leaders a “blessed Christmas” and thanked them all for their hard work.
Netflix has released a trailer for the final three episodes of the series, which focuses on Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from royal duties and leave the UK.
