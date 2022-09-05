Royals are urged to pay slavery reparations after Prince Charles edits UK’s leading black newspaper 

<!–

Britain’s leading black newspaper has called on the royal family to apologize and pay reparations for slavery after a backlash from readers over its decision to let Prince Charles “guest-edit” an edition.

The heir apparent took over the September issue of The Voice, praising Bob Marley in a personally written editorial, and featuring interviews with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, actor Idris Elba and Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, with whom he has worked closely on more climate. Modify.

But The independent newspaper revealed yesterday that the decision to allow royal involvement had “evoked a torrent of criticism” from readers.

Some thought it was hypocritical of the prince to discuss race relations and praise the achievements of Britain’s black community without acknowledging Harry and Meghan’s recent claims of royal racism.

One of them said it was ‘a joke’. The newspaper quoted another saying: “When I hear the reason why The Voice chose Prince Charles as its guest editor, I’m still disappointed.

The Voice’s decision to allow royal involvement in their September issue (pictured) “unleashed a deluge of criticism” from readers. A newspaper spokesman said reparations remain “a major demand” from all institutions “involved in or obtained from” slavery.

“Until the royal family recognizes their role in the slave trade, takes responsibility and pays reparations, we don’t need to hear from them in a black newspaper.”

A spokesperson for The Voice said: ‘We recognize the strong feelings some of our readers have about this issue and the disagreements in the community.

“We agreed to partner with The Prince of Wales after looking at the work he’s done on racial equality over the past 40 years and the parallels to our campaigns over the same period.

“The edition we published is about important issues like reparations and black empowerment, told through the eyes of prominent and respected figures in the community.

“Apologies and reparations for the enslavement of Africans remain an important demand from all institutions involved or benefiting from it.”

Lester Holloway, editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine, told BBC London: ‘All the institutions, including the Royal Family, who have been involved in the historic horrors of colonialism have not apologized for slavery and what we have are statements of personal regret that definitely not good enough.’

Prince Charles (pictured in March 2020) said he was “so moved” that he was asked to edit the paper. But some readers found it hypocritical of the Prince to discuss race relations and praise the achievements of Britain’s black community without acknowledging the recent claims of royal racism raised by Harry and Meghan.

The Prince’s guest editorship celebrated many achievements of the black community over those four decades and, Clarence House said, “captures HRH’s longstanding association with black leaders, which has helped the Prince’s charities continue to support the community in many areas.” support’.

Charles himself was “so moved” that he was asked to edit the paper, saying he had always found Britain’s black communities “a great source of inspiration.”

In an interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March last year, the Duchess of Sussex said there were “several conversations” between herself, Harry and members of the royal family about “how dark” their baby could be before son Archie was born. .

After the interview, Prince William insisted that the royal family was “not a racist family.”