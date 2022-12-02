Royal Variety Performance 2022: Ellie Goulding talks with the Countess Of Wessex

<!–

Ellie Goulding caught up with the Countess of Wessex on Thursday after her performance at the Royal Variety Performance 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The singer, 35, was seen backstage chatting with Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar after her rendition of Fields Of Gold.

Ellie looked sensational in a shimmering green and gold jumpsuit that hugged her slim figure.

She paired it with a matching cloak that she tied over her shoulders before her performance.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of platform heels.

Her freshly dyed brown locks were styled straight and let loose over her back.

She completed her stunning look with black eyeliner and a touch of pink blush to emphasize her beautiful features.

Meanwhile, Sophie looked regal in a floor-length dress with silver lace detailing and sheer sleeves.

The show will air on ITV1 and ITVX on December 20 and the event will be the first since the Queen passed away in September.

Lee Mack hosted this year’s show, taking over from Alan Carr and it was run to benefit the Royal Variety Charity.

In addition to Ellie, Nile Rodgers performed with his band Chic, while George Ezra and Becky Hill also took the stage.

Rita and Gregory Porter sang a duet and Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds performed the remake of their 1996 hit Three Lions.

Meanwhile, this year’s winner of Britain’s Got Talent, comedian Axel Blake, performed a stand-up routine as part of his prize for being voted champion of the show.

Other comedians to take the stage included Al Murray, Maisie Adam and Omid Djalili.

Additional music was provided by world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Take That singer Gary Barlow and choir director Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir.

The cast of the Caberet musical also took the stage as Disney’s Newsies performed a song from their Tony award-winning musical which opens in London this month.

Elsewhere Cirque Du Soleil, German magic duo The Ehrlich Brothers, performed the cast of Giffords Circus, while there was classical music by soprano Fatma Said.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on Tuesday 20 December between 8pm – 10.30pm on ITV1.