Royal Variety Performance 2022: Celebrities appear on the red carpet

Sam Ryder led the celebrity arrivals for the 2022 Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday.

Dressed in black for the evening, the singer, 33, who came in second place to the Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, added a pop of color to his outfit with some glitzy purple and pink sequined lightning bolts on his sweater.

Spaceman hitmaker Sam, who will take the stage during the performance, wore baggy black pants to match his top and was outfitted with a colorful heart-beaded necklace.

He completed his look by wearing a pair of comfortable black and gray trainers and was in high spirits as he put on a smile on the red carpet.

The show will air on new channel ITVX in December and the event will be the first since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

Lee Mack will host this year’s show, taking over from Alan Carr and will be held to benefit the Royal Variety Charity.

In addition to Sam, Nile Rodgers will perform with his band Chic, while George Ezra and Becky Hill will also take the stage.

Rita Wilson and Gregory Porter sing a duet and Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds perform the remake of their 1996 hit Three Lions.

This year, the Earl and Countess of Wessex represent the Royal Family.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on Tuesday 20 December between 8pm – 10.30pm on ITV1.