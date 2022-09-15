Royal streaker who ran past the Queen on Newcastle visit remembers the day she forgave him

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A streaker who flashed his “crown jewels” at the Queen on her Golden Jubilee tour fondly remembers the day she forgave his lude demeanor and paid her tribute.

Former civil servant Brynn Reed, now 47, was stripped naked when Her Majesty visited Newcastle to unveil a monument to Cardinal Basil Hulme in May 2002.

The then 27-year-old tore off his clothes, jumped over the railings and ran past Queen Elizabeth II’s Rolls-Royce, displaying the words ‘Rude Britannia’ on its bum.

Former civil servant Brynn Reed (pictured while being detained by police on 7 May 2002), who flashed a flash in front of the Queen when she visited Newcastle, paid tribute to the late monarch

Queen Elizabeth II on her Golden Jubilee tour in Newcastle on May 7, 2002

Mr Reed proudly waves his letter (left) from the Queen apologizing to him after apologizing for the shooting – for which he was tackled by police officers and arrested before being fired from his job

Shocked retirees and children watched as he was flung to the ground by the police before being covered up, handcuffed and taken away to cells.

Mr Read was given 12 months’ probation from Newcastle Magistrates after pleading guilty to indecent exposure following the incident.

The Newcastle prankster, who was fired as a result of the stunt, then wrote a letter of apology to the Queen himself and received a reply within two weeks.

The letter, signed by Ms Deborah Bean, Chief Correspondent’s Officer, read: ‘Dear Mr Read,

Thank you for your letter to the Queen of 26 May apologizing for your conduct during Her Majesty’s visit to Newcastle-upon-Tyne last month.

I am writing to say that your apology has been accepted.’

Mr Reed was given 12 months’ probation for streaking in front of the Queen

Letter from Mr Reeds from the Queen: ‘Dear Mr Reed, Thank you for your letter to the Queen dated 26 May apologizing for your conduct during Her Majesty’s visit to Newcastle upon Tyne last month. I am writing to say that your apology has been accepted. Yours sincerely, Ms Deborah Bean Chief Correspondence Officer’

Now the former streaker has paid tribute to the queen who describes her as a “sweet lady.”

He said: ‘It was a bit of a shock when I found out. I was at the beach and someone told me she was a little sick.

“I was suspicious at first when a stranger on a beach told me the news.

‘It’s sad news. There was so much uncertainty about her health.

‘She was a nice person. A lovely lady has just passed away. I am sad for the family.

“I fully sympathize with their loss. I’ve had relatives who have died and that’s hard.’