Royal Queensland Show: Peter Dutton is confronted about THOSE photos of him eating a Dagwood dog

Peter Dutton has explained his unfortunate technique for eating a Dagwood dog at a family funfair after photos of him chewing the sausage went viral.

The Liberal leader said he didn’t want the sauce dripping on his face, so he decided to eat the snack from top to bottom with a wide bite.

He also had Bill Shorten’s 2016 disaster on his mind after the former Labor leader was criticized for eating a sausage roll off the side.

Peter Dutton eats a Dagwood dog while visiting the Royal Queensland Show at Brisbane Showgrounds

Bill Shorten was beaten for eating a sausage sandwich in the Strathfield North Public School voting booth from the side on Election Day in 2016

“With the cameras there, I mean, you can’t eat it off the side like Bill Shorten because the sauce is dripping off, so it leaves one corner and it’s not great,” Dutton told 2Day FM on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to eat the hot dog at an angle, but the problem is, there’s no right angle.

“So accept your fate right away.”

He added: “You have a deal with the sauce, because the next photo is of course sauce all over your face, which is an equally bad look.”

The opposition leader said that after the photos were posted online, his phone immediately lit up with text messages.

“Most of my friends were actually texting them pretty fast as ‘WTF,’ but anyway, what are you doing,” he said.

The former police officer and defense minister enjoyed the tomato sauce-covered sausage in Brisbane during his visit to the Royal Queensland Show on Wednesday.

He was caught holding three of the famous snacks before devouring one and heading off to play carnival games.

Mr Dutton, a former police officer and defense minister, enjoyed the sausage at Ekka in Brisbane during his visit to the Royal Queensland Show

Mr Dutton is just the latest politician to eat in front of the cameras.

Former Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was famously caught eating a meat pie with a knife and fork while Tony Abbott bit into a raw onion.

Mr Dutton previously revealed he will show a softer, more caring side to his personality after taking the reins from the Liberals in the wake of the party’s disastrous election loss in May.

He said that while the public had become accustomed to seeing him in “heavy wallets” such as defense and home affairs, he hoped to show them that he is also a family man.

“I hope that now, by moving away from such difficult portfolios, the Australian public can see the rest of my character, the side that my family, friends and colleagues see,” he said recently.

“The side my community sees where they’ve chosen me eight times. I’m from the suburbs and I’ve never changed my values ​​or forgot where I come from.’

Former Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was famously pictured eating a meat pie with a knife

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott eats a sausage on bread at a communal barbecue in August 2010

His wife Kirilly, a successful businesswoman, gave her an insight into him, revealing that he has a “great sense of humor.”

She said he was incredibly compassionate, especially when it came to protecting women and children.

He hides many of his emotions from the public, but he is most upset by reports of children or women being sexually abused or harmed. It clearly stems from his time as a police officer working in that area, but it’s also because he was the eldest of five children who grew up in the suburbs,” she said.

The couple have two sons, Harry, 17, and Tom, 16, and Mr Dutton also has daughter Rebecca, 20, from his first marriage.

Ms Dutton said he is a ‘great father and the kids love him’.