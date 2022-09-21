Royal photographer behind final portrait of Queen recalls Her Majesty’s quip

The royal photographer who captured the portrait of the happy Queen, which was released on the eve of her funeral, has revealed Her Majesty’s witty remark when he told her to smile – saying he could immediately tell the picture was ‘something especially’.

Ranald Mackechnie photographed the late monarch at her Windsor Castle home in May ahead of the platinum jubilee.

Speaking to Lorraine today, he recalled how the Queen cheekily said: ‘Well you can’t have me’ when he told her to smile. She giggled as he replied with ‘Well you can try’.

The unseen image was released ahead of Her Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday and showed the radiant Queen dressed in a pale blue dress with her hair neatly curled.

She wore her favorite three strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father George VI.

The royal photographer (pictured) who captured the portrait of the happy Queen, which was released on the eve of her funeral, has revealed Her Majesty’s witty remark – saying he could instantly tell the picture was ‘something special’

Ranald – who said he is ‘very proud’ of his final image of the late monarch – also took the official jubilee portrait of the Queen, released to mark the start of national celebrations for her milestone 70-year reign in June.

Speaking on the ITV programme, he said the photograph was “one of those moments where you know as soon as you’ve taken it you’ve got something special”.

He recalled: ‘We had part of a report that shot, we started with the second shot and we’re all ready… and she arrived and walked in and we said “Hi” and then she’s just watching me and says “What do you want?”

“And I said, ‘Well, I want you to smile and look happy’. She looked back at me, and she’s like, ‘Well, you can’t make me,’ and I said, ‘Well, you can try “.

“And she giggled. It was very easy, and like I said, she’s done it many times before, so she makes it easy for you.’

Recalling his first meeting with the Queen for a photograph, he said: ‘It was 10 years ago at Buckingham Palace.

“Your head is full of all the protocols…how to bow, what to do, so you can get a little confused about it. But once you take the pictures, it kind of takes over.’

Following the Queen’s funeral, a weary King Charles will now ‘recover’ at Balmoral before resuming his duties – with France reportedly set to be his first foreign trip.

The new monarch, who has entered a seven-day period of royal mourning, is said to have chosen the country as a surprise first destination after bonding with Emmanuel Macron on environmental issues.

Instead of visiting one of his Commonwealth realms on his first overseas trip, Charles is increasingly expected to head to Paris as soon as next month on a trip that could also include Germany.

The Foreign Office, which makes the final decision on royal visits, is said to be keen to use the monarchy’s diplomatic power to repair relations with its major European neighbors after Brexit.

The royal couple arrived in Scotland yesterday for a short break to mourn the loss of the late Queen.

But sources close to the monarch said he was “encouraged” by the outpouring of public support in recent days and his staff are now busy behind the scenes putting the Grandfather of the Nation project into full swing.

King Charles III is said to have bonded with President Macron over their shared interest in the environment (they are seen at a gathering of world leaders on Sunday)

Sources close to the king say he is still grieving and feeling tired after two grueling weeks filled with official engagements.

“Balmoral is a place where the king can see his family and at the same time read his red government boxes,” a source said The sun.

‘It is a place where he can recover and get on with the business of the state. This is exactly what the Queen Consort said Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II liked to do when she paid her tribute.’

As well as providing a useful opportunity to cement ties with a leading European power, a trip to France could also help draw attention to a major African tree-planting scheme, which both Charles and Mr Macron support, reported The telegraph.

Although the king cannot express his opinion on political matters, Mr Macron could organize the visit with an exhibition on the Great Green Wall project.

The ambitious initiative aims to plant a 30 kilometer wide belt of trees across the entire African continent to slow the spread of the Sahara and combat climate change.

King Charles and Mr Macron are said to share a ‘warm friendship’ and last year they shared a platform at Cop26 in Glasgow to promote what the royal called a ‘precious opportunity’ to help save the planet.

The French president was widely praised for his moving tribute to the Queen in English, which praised her ‘wisdom and empathy’ and added: ‘to you, she was your queen. For us she was the queen.’

He also confirmed that he had invited the king to pay a state visit to France, saying: “I had the opportunity to invite King Charles to come to France at his convenience.”

Any trip to France would be followed by a long-haul trip to a Commonwealth realm, it has previously been reported – where the king would make up for lost time after Queen Elizabeth II was unable to travel for seven years due to health problems.

Visiting Germany after France would make sense given its status as a major European power. It was one of the last countries that the late Queen and Prince Philip visited. They left in June 2015 with David Cameron, who was then Prime Minister.

Although no plans for any overseas trips are set in stone, Charles is expected to head to Australia and New Zealand early next year. He went to Canada in May but has not been to Australia since 2018.

Yesterday, the King, 73, and Camilla, 75, left Windsor Castle, where they spent the night on Monday after an emotional private funeral, and swept into RAF Northolt in north-west London just before 10.30am.

His police officers removed their helmets and bowed as he boarded with his wife and the plane arrived in Aberdeen at midday. Although the ten days of national mourning are now over, the royal family will continue their own extended period of mourning until next Monday evening.

All of their public engagements have been canceled and flags at the royal residences will continue to fly at half-mast until 10am. 8 on Tuesdays.

The King and Camilla will spend at least the next week – and possibly even longer – at Birkhall, the Queen Mother’s old home on Royal Deeside, whose estate is next to Balmoral.

It was part of a long-running plan known as Operation Spring Tide. He will, of course, continue to deal with necessary state affairs over the next few days, but away from the public eye.