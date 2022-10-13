Royal Navy officer believes he’s identified First World War wreck ‘buried under park in Dartmouth’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Royal Navy officer thinks he’s found startling new evidence about an urban legend that has fascinated locals in a coastal Devon town for nearly a century.

Since the 1930s, residents of Dartmouth, where naval officers have been trained for more than 150 years, have been convinced that a submarine wreckage is buried beneath Coronation Park.

The site was once a scrapyard, known as Coome Mud, which dismantled damaged ships after World War I, until it was bought by the council and turned into a park in 1937.

Lieutenant Tom Kemp, an officer from Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC), has done extensive research into the history of the case.

Lieutenant Kemp, who teaches navigation to future generations of naval leaders in college, has delved into documents and photographs and believes he may have identified the submarine that was unceremoniously buried next to rubble and other landfills beneath Coronation Park.

HMS E52 submarine (left) stranded on the mudflats at Dartmouth, was sent to town after being sold for scrap in January 1921. Unlike the smaller HMS A8 which was largely scrapped in 1923, the HMS E52 proved more difficult to dismantle

Lieutenant Tom Kemp, an officer from Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC), thinks he may have identified the submarine that was unceremoniously buried next to rubble and other dumps under Coronation Park

HMS E-52’s main action was the sinking of the German U-boat UC-63 near the Goodwin Sands near Dover on November 1, 1917, killing all but one of the 27 German crew on board.

The HMS E52 submarine (right) pictured with other E-class submarines during the war

Coombe Mud (left) pictured before it was sold to the local government in 1937. Coronation Park (right) is now on the site

A STORY OF TWO EARLY UNDERSEAS FROM THE FIRST WORLD WAR HMS A8 HMS A8 (second from top) pictured with other A-class boats HMS A8 was an early submarine built at Barrow-in-Furness and launched in January 1905. She sank with the loss of 15 crew as a result of an accident while running on the surface of Plymouth Sound on June 8, 1905. A sudden dip in the bow caused the submarine to be engulfed through the hatch in the conning tower. there are only four survivors. She was repaired during the First World War and put back into service as a training ship. She was scrapped in October 1920 at Dartmouth. HMS E52 HMS E52 was a British E-class submarine ordered in 1915 from William Denny and Brothers shipbuilders, Dumbarton. She was launched at Dumbarton on 25 January 1917 and entered service immediately, carrying up to ten torpedoes. Her most significant action was the sinking of the German U-boat UC-63 off the Goodwin Sands near Dover on November 1, 1917, killing all but one of the 27 German crew on board. The UC-63 itself had sunk 36 Allied ships during its nine-month career. E52 was sold on 3 January 1921 at Brixham and later located at Dartmouth.

A photo shows how the HMS E52 lies largely intact on the mudflats, after it was sold for scrap in 1921.

The five-acre Coronation Park stands at the base of the hill that was occupied by the naval school and was once swallowed up.

After the end of World War I, the UK had a surplus of ships and submarines, including dozens seized from the defeated Germans.

Many were driven ashore, leaving creeks and anchorages, and forgotten as they fell into disrepair over the decades.

Two German destroyers stranded on Whale Island in Portsmouth were forgotten for a century until historians formally identified them.

Coombe Mud and neighboring Sandquay in Dartmouth became a similar scrapyard for unwanted warships, including at least two submarines.

The site was purchased by the local government in the late 1920s and filled in to create the park, which opened in 1937, in time for George VI’s coronation.

In oral and written histories of the city of Devon, residents have since referred to the submarine below the park, sometimes claiming it to be a British boat or a German U-boat.

“The story of ‘the submarine under the park’ has fascinated and intrigued visitors to Dartmouth for years — and I count myself among them,” said Lieutenant Kemp.

“This is a case of following a very cold trail of breadcrumbs. I had desperately hoped to find a bill of sale or something with a name on it, but I had to go a little further off-piste to find my answers.’

He flipped through old documents and archives and came up with two names as possible candidates: HMS A8 and HMS E52.

The smaller A8 had been largely demolished by 1923, while the larger E52 proved more challenging to dismantle.

Without excavating the park and formally identifying parts of the boat, Lieutenant Kemp thinks this is as far as he can go.

“The ‘submarine under the park’ has a name and a story worth telling,” he added.

“It’s another unprecedented but enduring link between BRNC, Dartmouth and the Royal Navy’s submarine service.”