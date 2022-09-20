Royal Navy engineer who groped a female sailor’s bottom while she climbed up a ladder is dismissed

<!–

A Royal Navy engineer has been fired for groping a female sailor’s buttocks as she climbed a ladder on a £3.1 billion aircraft carrier.

26-year-old sailor Daniel Goffey was following the sailor on HMS Prince of Wales as he grabbed her behind him and ‘grinned’ as she threw his hands away.

When convicted of the sexual assault, a judge told him that female crew members do not have to “constantly worry about being harassed” by drunk colleagues while on duty.

The judge also said the disgraced sailor tried to “play down” his drunkenness during the trial and that he did not take “full responsibility” for his actions.

AB Goffey had denied sexual assault but was convicted at the end of a three-day trial.

While he was being sentenced in Tidworth Military Court, an “incredibly sorry” AB Goffey offered to pay the victim “a large amount of his savings” as compensation.

In addition to being fired, he must complete 25 days of rehabilitation within 18 months and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sailor Daniel Taylor Goffey (pictured out of court) sexually assaulted a female sailor and grabbed her butt as she climbed a ladder

AB Goffey groped the female sailor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, after drinking alcohol at a naval barbecue aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

The judge said cases of sexual assault were “more serious” within the service because they “undermine the cohesion of the unit” and can cause “resentment” while living in close proximity to each other.

The trial had learned that a number of messes had broken out across the ship after the organized deck barbecue ended.

Then AB Goffey, who was ‘out of booze’, wanted to persuade others to join another bungling party.

The female sailor and others tried to lure AB Goffey out of the mess by moving to another part of the ship, which involved climbing a ladder.

Although the victim had tried to get rid of ‘intoxicated’ AB Goffey and felt ‘very uncomfortable’.

The court heard that when a group went up the ladder one by one, AB Goffey sexually assaulted the sailor by putting his hands ‘on either side’ of her buttocks.

The attack took place aboard the warship HMS Prince of Wales (pictured) after an organized barbecue

Following his conviction, it was told at the hearing that colleagues described AB Goffey as a ‘sincere member of his department’ and ‘someone to rely on’.

Defense attorney Helen Easterbrook revealed he was “incredibly sorry” for his actions and was willing to pay “compensation” to the victim.

She added: “He doesn’t care if the Navy gets more of his money, but he would like money to go to her. He has some savings and would be willing to pay her a fee.

“It is not easy to sacrifice, for it will be a large part of his savings.”

AB Goffey was convicted at Bulford Military Court (pictured), where he was also acquitted of two more charges of sexual assault

Solicitor General Jane England, Assistant Judge Advocate General, convicted AB Goffey, telling him he had been a ‘slanderer’ and harassed female sailors, including the victim that night.

She added: “She had to climb up the ladder and you grabbed her down. She told you to stop and you chuckled that she was her. That’s the charge you’ve been convicted of.

“We believe you’ve been trying to downplay your drunkenness ever since.

“While we accept that you have apologized and accept this court’s decision, you are still not taking full responsibility – something that requires work.

“Living and working together, it is imperative that service personnel, regardless of the circumstances, maintain standards and respect for each other.

‘Service personnel can feel safe on board and do not have to constantly worry about being harassed by a colleague who has been drinking.

“We believe this is a serious crime and you will be fired.”