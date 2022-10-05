Royal Navy engineer denies sexually assaulting colleague, telling court martial he is ‘demisexual’

A Royal Navy engineer has denied sexually assaulting a male colleague, telling a court-martial he could not have done it because he is ‘demisexual’.

Skilled seaman Triss Smythe is accused of ‘grinding’ against the alleged victim’s bottom and kissing his neck, leaving him feeling ‘violated and humiliated’.

However, AB Smythe told the hearing he was innocent as being demisexual means he has to form a strong emotional bond with someone before he can even begin to think about sexual contact.

In fact, he claimed he struggled to even kiss his female fiancee passionately at first, ‘let alone a colleague’.

The 23-year-old insisted the way he wrapped his arms around his fellow sailor and kissed him in an aircraft hanger was purely ‘platonic’.

Able seaman Triss Smythe (pictured) has denied sexually assaulting a fellow sailor, claiming he could not have done it because he is demisexual. Demisexual is a term used to describe a person who does not feel sexual attraction until a deep emotional bond is formed

He also claimed at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire that the colleague kissed him in a similar way just a week before the incident.

AB Smythe, who was known to use the phrase “I’m here and I’m queer” in the workplace, denies a case of sexual assault and touching without consent, claiming the kiss was simply a “dick”.

The court previously heard that AB Smythe left the alleged victim feeling ‘offended and humiliated’ by putting his arms over his shoulders and ‘grinding’ against him before kissing him.

Both men had been wearing ‘paper-thin’ summer suits at the time and the plaintiff told the trial that the kiss went on for ‘what felt like a lifetime’.

The court-martial heard AB Smythe, an Air Engineering Technician, ‘circled’ the backs of his colleagues in a helicopter hangar at Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton, Somerset.

However, AB Smythe said his demisexuality meant the kiss could not have been sexual in nature.

Demisexual is a term used to describe a person who feels no sexual attraction until they have formed a deep emotional connection with someone.

About his sexuality, AB Smythe told the court: ‘It’s not something I scream from the rooftops.

‘I have always understood how difficult [coming out] is to do. It’s hard, I’ve had to do it myself.

‘I am demisexual – with emotional demands. It’s on the asexual spectrum.’

When challenged on the possibility that he was using his sexuality as a cover, he replied: ‘I don’t use it as a cover.

‘The fact is I’m demisexual – sexual desire is not something that comes easily with my own fiancé, let alone a colleague.’

The court heard that AB Smythe had been ‘out’ as demisexual for ‘about two years’.

The trial will take place at Bulford Military Court (pictured) in Wiltshire, where AB Smythe is accused of sexual assault by touching without consent

He said it took three months before he started feeling sexual towards his now fiancee, adding: ‘I have nothing but professional and platonic feelings for [the alleged victim].’

The sailor told the court that the claimant had spoken to him in a ‘very personal’ conversation the week before.

He said: ‘After the conversation he came and put his arms around me in a meaningful hug with a lot of emotion involved and very important that this hug happened.

‘He then proceeded to kiss my cheek – how you would kiss a family member you care about.

‘Intense, emotional, platonic kiss.’

AB Smythe told the court that he had not considered the kiss sexual either.

He said: ‘I saw it very much as a friend putting into words what they couldn’t quite do. I had no impression of a sexual subtext.’

However, the plaintiff said this event never took place.

Of the alleged sexual assault, AB Smythe said: ‘I was walking next to the plane.

AB Smythe (pictured), 23, claimed the kiss he gave his colleague was ‘platonic’ and simply a ‘peck’

‘At this stage, [the claimant] had clearly stopped working, I thought it would be a good time to quickly pop over and say hello.

‘Due to the events of [the week before] I wanted him to know that that display of platonic affection was nothing for him to worry about and hadn’t changed our relationship.

‘I came up behind him and threw my arms over his shoulders and gave him a quick peck on the cheek.’

AB Smythe denied taking his colleague in a tight grip, adding: ‘I gave him a quick peck on the cheek.’

When asked if it was sloppy, he replied: ‘No, it was meant to be a very fast split-second type. I have no reason to lick him. I don’t find him sexually attractive.’

On the allegation that he pressed his penis up against the complainant’s bottom, AB Smythe said: ‘The closest thing to his midline would have been my right hip.’

He added: ‘It wouldn’t have been able to be my penis, through the overalls, personal clothing system (PCS) and my boxers, and the same on him – that’s a bit of a stretch in my opinion.’

The skilled sailor said the touch was ‘not in the slightest’ sexual and he had ‘no reason to bump into him’, insisting the kiss was ‘purely platonic, a kiss between friends’.

When told he had no right to kiss a colleague like that in the workplace, AB Smythe said: ‘I had the right to kiss him platonically in the same way he did to me.’

The trial continues.