Royal Melbourne Show woman falls from rollercoaster suffers facial injuries

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital after falling while riding the Royal Melbourne Show.

Shocked families watched as chaos unfolded at The Rebel Coaster on Sunday, with paramedics at the scene treating the woman for serious facial injuries before rushing her to hospital.

The area has been cordoned off while police and organizers investigate the cause of the accident.

“There was a reported injury during the Rebel Coaster ride today,” The Royal Melbourne Show said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the ride operator, WorkSafe Victoria and Victoria Police to further investigate the issue, but we can confirm no one fell from the ride.

“The ride in question will be closed for the foreseeable future and updates will be made as information comes in.

The visitor has been taken to hospital for further examination.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors to the Show is our number one priority.”

MORE TO COME.