Royal Mail stamp exchange fiasco: customers report missing replacements

Royal Mail’s scheme to swap old stamps for new barcoded versions has descended into chaos, Money Mail can reveal.

In a big shakeup, Royal Mail is launching stamps with traceable barcodes, making the postal service more secure.

As part of this, it has launched a stamp exchange scheme where customers are encouraged to send in their old stamps in exchange for new ones.

New technology: In a major shakeup, Royal Mail is launching stamps with traceable barcodes, making the postal service more secure.

But Money Mail has heard from dozens of people who complain that they have faced a catalog of problems when trying to use the exchange service.

Customers complain about:

Long delays of up to four months before receiving replacements;

Receive far fewer stamps than the number they sent;

Being forced to wait weeks for errors to be rectified;

Difficulty in contacting Royal Mail by phone and registering complaints online;

Confusion about how long they have before the old stamps can no longer be used.

One reader, Anne, from Reading, Berkshire, says she sent 500 second class stamps worth £340 via special guaranteed delivery on 1 November.

But he received only 11 barcode stamps in return, which barely covered the cost of sending them to Royal Mail in the first place.

The 80-year-old had bought the stamps earlier in the year for a charity she is involved with.

“I am very concerned that my 500 stamps have been lost,” says Anne.

Had trouble making a complaint with Royal Mail because their phone lines always have long waits. He also wrote a letter to the Royal Mail but has not received a reply.

Two weeks ago, he finally got in touch by phone, a month after his stamps disappeared.

When Money Mail called the Royal Mail customer service phone number in early December, the average wait to speak to an adviser was 37 minutes; the longest was over 40 minutes.

Our reporter had to go through four rounds of options before they were put on hold for generic customer inquiries because there is no dedicated line for stamp redemptions.

And when we called on Tuesday of last week, we were told that the line was so busy that our call could not be taken.

The company says it has more than tripled the number of staff working on the stamp exchange scheme in recent months.

A Royal Mail spokesperson says: ‘Applications are currently processed within seven working days and stamps are returned via first-class post.

“We apologize to customers having to wait longer than usual on our phone lines at this time.”

Santilal Parbhoo, a retired surgeon from north London, sent 168 stamps to the Royal Mail as part of the exchange scheme. The 85-year-old sent a combination of first and second class, worth £94.06, on August 25.

But he still hasn’t received any stamps in return, four months later. As advised by Royal Mail, he completed his exchange form and sent it with his stamps.

He says he’s been having trouble getting through to Royal Mail because he can’t get through on the phone. “It’s been extremely difficult to let them know what happened,” she says. “I tried to find a way to contact Royal Mail online last week and again this week, spending over half an hour browsing the website to no avail.”

Sue Currie had dozens of stamps left over shortly after trying to exchange them.

The 75-year-old retiree from Torquay, Devon, sent 277 stamps, 40 first class and 237 second class, worth a total of £199.16 on October 22, with proof of posting.

But when he finally found out on November 16, he discovered that he had received 210 first-class stamps, which left him with 67 stamps.

While the monetary value was roughly the same, £199.50, Royal Mail does agree to exchange stamps like for like, meaning you should receive the same number of stamps you sent.

Why the new ones have barcodes All new stamps have a barcode. This is so that customers can track letters and parcels via the Royal Mail mobile app and website. The barcode also makes the stamps more difficult to counterfeit. Stamps without a barcode will no longer be accepted after July 31, 2023, except for Christmas and commemorative stamps. Tracking reference: Barcodes allow customers to track letters and parcels through the Royal Mail app and website. The barcode also makes the stamps more difficult to counterfeit. Royal Mail launched a scheme to swap old-style stamps for the similarly barcoded versions on March 31 this year. There is no end date in the exchange scheme. You can redeem up to £200 worth of stamps for free by writing Freepost Swap Out on the envelope. Royal Mail recommends large numbers of stamps be sent via tracked delivery, a cost it says it will reimburse at the equivalent value in new-style stamps. Stamps cannot be exchanged at Correos branches.

Sue contacted Royal Mail the next day, but had to wait another month before receiving a reply.

“I don’t need all these first-class stamps,” she says.

“In the end, I’m 67 stamps short, which is 67 fewer letters I can send.”

Royal Mail now agreed to send him the remaining stamps, but, incredibly, first asked him to return the stamps he had already sent.

Sue adds: ‘This is no way to treat retirees.

‘Around Christmas is a ridiculous time to decide to ask people to trade their stamps.

“I had to send 50 cards with first-class stamps that I didn’t need.”

Royal Mail says that “the vast majority of barcode stamp requests are processed efficiently.”

He has investigated the above mentioned cases referred to them by Money Mail and says that the stamps have already been sent.

The process for exchanging stamps involves filling out a lengthy form and submitting the old-style stamps. The scheme has come under heavy criticism from customers and parliamentarians.

Critics decried the short window in which the stamps were used, originally around ten months from when it was first announced in February.

The deadline was extended from January 31, 2023 to July 31, 2023, following a Mail campaign.

Adding to the confusion, the Royal Mail website is still advising customers to use or exchange their stamps by January 31.

The company says the extra six months is a “grace period” where customers won’t be charged extra if they use a stamp without a barcode.

In November, we revealed that Royal Mail had mistakenly sent letters to almost 3,000 customers claiming they had not received any stamps with their redemption form.

l.purkess@dailymail.co.uk