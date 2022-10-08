Royal insider recalls shocking moment Charles narrowly escaped death during Mary Rose excavation

It was one of the most ambitious and expensive maritime salvage operations in history.

As 60 million people watched on television on the morning of October 11, 1982, the hull of the Tudor warship Mary Rose emerged from The Solent.

Two men watched the ship being towed to Portsmouth Dockyard: King Charles, then Prince of Wales, who was one of the last divers on Henry VIII’s flagship, and Albert Granville, who owned the barge Tog Mor and the crane that lifted the hull out . of the soup water.

Now, on its 40th anniversary, a new TV documentary, Raising The Mary Rose: The Lost Tapes, has revealed that Charles narrowly avoided being injured on live TV when a corner of the frame slipped more than a metre, which made a tremendous crash, and nearly smashed the hull.

The king was on his way to look at the wreck up close when the vessel crashed.

Former royal engineer Jack Frost, who was involved in the salvage operation, recalled: ‘You know, the future King of England could have died live on TV, which I think would have changed the whole aspect of the recovery, to be honest.

‘Everything went quiet. There wasn’t a whisper. No one spoke for what felt like minutes, was probably ten seconds, but just no one moved.

“And it paid off for Prince Charles to get on her, because it wouldn’t happen from then on.”

What is Mary Rose? The Mary Rose was a warship in Henry VIII’s ‘Army by Sea’, built in Portsmouth. Launched in 1511, the Mary Rose would go on to fight in wars against France and Scotland in a career spanning 34 years. On 19 July 1545, during the Battle of the Solent, the Mary Rose sank with the loss of around 500 soldiers and sailors. In 1982, a committee was set up to consider many different methods of raising the hull. They decided to use a purpose-built lifting frame that would be attached by wires to steel bolts passing through the hull at carefully selected points. These points were distributed evenly across the ship’s section, mainly in the larger structural beams. Henry VIII’s flagship went on display at the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth exactly 471 years after it sank. The restored ship went on display at the Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth 471 years after it perished

After speaking, Charles said: ‘I’ll never forget the almighty crash when the chains fell and I thought it was all my fault.

‘The important thing is to be British and not panic. So we didn’t and all was well. Wonderful.’

The program also discovered that without the King’s involvement the £4 million operation would not have gone ahead.

The Mary Rose sank in 1545 just two miles from entering Portsmouth Harbour, after spending 34 years as Henry VIII’s flagship.

When the Mary Rose Trust was founded in 1979, the King became its president.

“I have very strong naval traditions in my own family, and I often think that when this ship healed and sank so quickly, I could easily have been in command,” he later explained.

He dived a total of nine times on the wreck between 1974 and 1982 before it was raised from the seabed,

And now the program has revealed that it was Charles, as patron of the Mary Rose Trust, who personally persuaded the multi-millionaire chairman of Howard Doris Engineering and his wife Jocelyn to lend them his £25,000-a-day floating crane. time to hire.

Ian Dahl, then director of fundraising development at the Mary Rose Trust recalled: ‘We had an event and we chose very carefully who were the core people to invite that night.

‘And one of those people just happened to be in charge of the company that owned the ideal crane to raise Mary Rose.

‘The Prince of Wales went straight up (to him), held out his hand in his wonderful way of relaxing people and said, “Oh, how wonderful. I think you’ve got the crane for us to rise Mary Rose.”

And the chairman’s wife looked at her husband and said, “Oh, honey, that’s absolutely wonderful.”

‘So basically he was on the spot and said, “Yes, sir, you know, we’d love to help.”

The ship went on to be found on the pulley presented to him when he opened the Mary Rose exhibition in 1984.

He later introduced the Queen Consort to the Tudor ship when they visited the new £35m museum housing the remains of the hull and 14,000 artefacts at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in Hampshire.

A skeleton representing the then 300 found was buried in Portsmouth Cathedral.

Charles told fundraisers and volunteers: ‘I remember my days diving on the ship out in the Solent in the most impossible conditions. It was like swimming in some kind of lentil soup.

‘You couldn’t see anything, or so I thought, until it was under your nose.

‘What I could never get over was the great expertise of the archaeologists operating underwater. I think it was worth taking the risk as we have this truly remarkable example of a Tudor warship which is unique.’

Raising The Mary Rose will be shown on Channel 4 at 7pm on Sunday 9 October