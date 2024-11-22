Prince Harry has become a “shadow” of his former self, according to a royal, who claims the transformation is due to his relationship with Meghan Markle. The comments, reported by the sun, paints a picture of a once “cheerful ex-soldier” who now resembles “a defeated and submissive shadow of his former self.”

The informantDescribed as someone familiar with the royal dynamic, he also revealed that the couple’s current professional split was supposedly Harry’s “own idea.” This revelation has fueled speculation that the Duke of Sussex could be contemplating a broader step away, not only from his professional collaborations with Meghan but potentially from his life in the United States in general.

Concerns about their relationship increased after Meghan Markle attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala alone, wearing a striking red dress that divided opinions, with some calling it “disgusting.” According to the fountainMeghan seemed visibly tense at the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo: Getty Images)

“She seemed totally defeated and like all motivation had been taken out of her,” the source said. The source further speculated about Meghan’s mental state, adding: “It seemed almost as if she knew she was losing control over her husband, who, in my opinion, has been so important to her plans all along.”

The couple’s marriage has faced scrutiny since they left royal duties and moved to the United States to pursue independent ventures. Recent rumors about their professional and personal estrangement have only intensified public interest in their dynamic. While neither Harry nor Meghan have commented publicly on these claims, the speculation underlines the ongoing challenges the couple faces as they navigate life outside the royal family.

Prince Harry, who has long been seen as a symbol of resilience and camaraderie after his military service, is now the subject of debates about his well-being and identity. Meanwhile, Meghan continues to face criticism and intense media scrutiny, both for her personal and professional decisions. As the public watches closely, questions persist about the future of the Sussexes’ marriage and its place in the ever-evolving royal narrative.



