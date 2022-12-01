Royal fans stunned by Prince William’s resemblance to Diana in sweet video comparing mother and son

Royal fans have dubbed Prince William the ‘similar image’ of Diana after a beautiful video montage of the mother and son went viral.

TikTok account @AngelSkyFire shared a clip comparing the late princess to her son, the Prince of Wales, captioning the video: “Prince William looks so much like his mother, Princess Diana.”

Many social media users were amazed at the similarities between the two royals, with one writing, “Never realized he did that famous Diana eye move too!”

The viral video – which has been viewed more than 4.5 million times – begins with a clip of Prince William holding his godson Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark during his christening in 1999.

The Prince of Wales – who was only 17 at the time – is seen holding baby Constantine and keeping his head down.

While listening to the Greek Orthodox priest during the ceremony, Prince William is caught on camera looking down at the floor for a split second before restoring his gaze — what royal fans have dubbed the “Spencer look.”

The TikTok then jumps to a clip of Princess Diana pulling the same expression and smiling during a royal engagement in the 1990s.

Next, the royal fan highlighted a moment during the 2018 Royal Air Force service at Westminster Abbey.

The TikToker also highlighted a moment during the 2018 Royal Air Force service at Westminster Abbey. The father-of-three struggles to hide a smile after his uncle, Prince Edward, reportedly told someone to kneel during the ceremony

Sitting in the front row next to Kate Middleton, the then Duke of Cambridge was filmed struggling to hold back a smile when his uncle, Prince Edward, reportedly told someone to kneel during the ceremony.

The TikToker then followed this up with a clip of Princess Diana flashing the same smile as she posed for photos during another royal engagement.

The clip has garnered more than 357,000 likes since it was uploaded last month and fans went wild over the resemblance between the late royal and her son.

One of them remarked, “Like mother, like son!”

While another called the Prince of Wales the “similar image” of his mother, a third wrote: “He is her doppelgänger!”

Another commented, “Looks just like his mother!”

“He looks so much like his mother,” added another.

“He’s got her eyes,” a fourth claimed.

And it’s far from the first time fans have been struck by the resemblance between the two royals.

Royal fans were in awe of how much Prince William looked like his mother, Princess Diana, when he joined his brother and cousins ​​for the Queen’s wake in September, pictured

Earlier this year, the Prince of Wales was photographed smiling slightly as he left Westminster Hall in the back of a car after the Queen’s wake.

The photo sparked comparisons between the prince, 40, and his mother Diana during an engagement shortly before her death in 1997.

Side-by-side photos show the striking resemblance between mother and son.

One tweeted: ‘Prince of Wales leaves Westminster Hall after standing guard at the Queen’s coffin for 15 minutes. William’s face looks so much like that of his late mother, Princess Diana.”

Meanwhile, royal fans have also claimed that Princess Charlotte is starting to look like her grandmother too.

Ahead of the Euro2022 final in August, the father-of-three posted a video featuring Princess Charlotte to share their support for the Lionesses.

Royal fans went wild over how much Princess Charlotte looks like her late grandmother Princess Diana in a video from earlier this year (left, Diana in 1970, aged nine, and right, Charlotte)

‘We both want to wish the Lionesses the very best of luck tonight, you’ve done an amazing job in the competition and we’re all rooting for you!’ Before Charlotte intervened, Will exclaimed, “Good luck, hope you win.” Bye!’

Royal fans rushed to point out the family resemblances, noting how similar Princess Charlotte looks to Diana.

One commented, “Charlotte is starting to look just like Princess Diana.”

Another wrote, “Princess Charlotte = Princess Diana’s looks + Kate’s quirk.”