Royal fans spot the moment Meghan Markle ‘refused to let go of floral tributes to the Queen’

Royal fans picked up a moment when Meghan Markle apparently refused to hand over floral tributes to the Queen during a walkabout in Windsor – before realising that the Duchess had actually made a sweet promise to place them at the gates on behalf of a well-wisher.

Meghan, 41, received a generally warm reaction from the crowd in Windsor as she returned to royal life alongside Prince Harry for a surprise appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday afternoon.

King Charles III’s warring sons Prince William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan all appeared in black at Windsor Castle on Saturday to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the foursome were greeted by applause as they walked through the gates of Windsor Castle together to honour the legacy of Her Majesty, some speculated that the Duchess of Sussex had not wanted to hand over flowers to an aide passed to her by a well-wisher.

The mother-of-two could be seen taking flowers from royal fans in the crowd, who appeared keen for their bouquets to be added to a large floral tribute in front of the gates.

Meghan gestured to a royal aide that she was happy to continue collecting the flowers in her arms, before being approached by a second member of staff, who appeared to tell her they had to take them from her.

It was only when she was approached by another royal aide that she did hand the flowers across, and her apparent promise to take flowers to the gates herself had to be broken due to royal protocol.

Royal fans speculated that Meghan did not know aides wanted to take the flowers from her for her own safety.

Some pointed out that the bouquets could contain dangerous substances or explosives, which is why royals should not carry them.

Others said they felt Meghan was being disruptive by refusing to hand over the blooms.

‘The big guns had to step in when Meghan refused to let go of the flowers the first aide tried to take from her as she herself wanted to walk them over to the other tributes,’ one said.

‘She probably didn’t understand that the flowers are taken off them for safety purposes.

‘After all there could be a small explosive device, nerve gas, a poisonous insect, any number of things, concealed in them,’ another wrote.

‘She probably wanted to be captured and filmed when she walks alone put flowers over there and put an action.

‘Actually, if you think about it, she really is a narcissist, always trying to make everything about her in every occasion! Glad she was stopped,’ another said.

‘It was not her place to do that though! There was a well placed system in place for the four of them to follow and Meghan Markle was the only one who wanted to disrupt it,’ one said.

The royal mother-of-two, who stepped back from royal duty last year and now lives in her $14 million mansion in the US, has released a series of bombshell interviews in the last 18 months about her time in the royal family.

Meghan was seen cooing over babies in the crowd and even offered hugs out to some of the mourners waiting – but others in the crowd greeted Meghan with stony faces this evening as she took part in the walkabout.

Saturday’s reunion marked the first time that the two couples have all appeared in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

The Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire

The ‘fab four’ reunited at Windsor to mourn the death of The Queen; it was the first time the couples have been together in public since March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle on Saturday

Harmony? The Princes appeared to have put their troubles to one side to honour the Queen’s memory

Harry and Meghan, who sensationally quit frontline duties two years ago to strike out on their own in California and then levied a series of bombshell allegations against The Firm, held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.

They were seen pointing at different tributes and discussing them as members of the crowd waved at them.

A Kensington Palace source said that the Prince of Wales invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier on Saturday.

The Sussexes’ friend and preferred journalist Omid Scobie later claimed on Twitter that the invitation was made at the ’11th hour’.

However, hinting that William is prepared to extend Harry an olive branch and work towards melting the ice between them, he declared: ‘It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers’.

At one moment, a small Paddington Bear was given to William, which he passed on to an aide. He was seen lightly touching Kate’s back at one moment as she crouched down again to speak to a child at the front of the gates.

Kate crouched down at one moment and began speaking to a child who had started to cry. The child stopped crying when Kate approached her.

Meanwhile the Duchess of Sussex was seen being given a close hug by a young girl in the crowd at Windsor Castle.

Meghan walked over to a section of the crowd and approached a teenager, who was seen putting her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly for a few moments and Meghan could be seen assuring her by putting her hand on her shoulder.

The girl then said: ‘Can I have a hug?’ and Meghan was seen nodding, before leaning in and giving her a big hug. The touching moment was filmed by other members in the crowd.

It comes as it is believed that William and Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral next week in a potential royal truce, according to reports.

Days after the Prince of Wales offered his brother an ‘olive branch’ by inviting him on a walkaround to meet mourners outside Windsor, there is a suggestion they could put their differences aside during the time of national mourning.

The pair had been separated by their cousin Peter Phillips at the funeral of Prince Phillip last year, and since then have only been seen in public together once before Saturday’s surprise walk.

What form the truce takes at the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19, remains to be seen, with reports suggesting that Prince Andrew is also set to play a key role despite controversies in the last few years.

The Duke of York is expected to join his family as they unite in their grief, with sources saying it would be ‘out of the question’ for him to be excluded.

However, despite this apparent reprieve for the disgraced prince, there would seem to be no way back into public life for him, with both the king and the Prince of Wales previously saying he would have no formal role during their reigns.

It comes as the royal family attempts to put on a united front during the period of national mourning, as they try to put aside their differences for the greater good following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday.

While arrangements for the funeral service are still being ironed out, the

reports that discussions are underway that could see William and Harry stand side by side during the procession.

It would mark a significant improvement in their relationship – at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip in April last year, the pair were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

However, relations between the brothers seem to have improved since then, with William inviting Harry to meet wellwishers and mourners outside Windsor on Saturday.

The 11th-hour ‘olive branch’ was offered by William to his brother as hundreds of people gathered outside the royal residence to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

The brothers, accompanied by their wives, greeted mourners outside the gates of the royal residence and thanked them for their tributes and condolences.

The Sun reports an insider as saying: ‘We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side.

‘Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist.

‘But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment.’

The temporary nature of the truce could be laid bare in the coming months with Harry set to release his ‘tell-all’ memoirs and Meghan set to continue her series of podcasts.