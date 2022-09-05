Royal fans share their delight over Meghan Markle ‘making Prince Harry blush’

Royal fans continued to flock tonight after the Duchess of Sussex seemingly made Prince Harry blush during her speech at the One Young World summit.

Meghan Markle, 41, spoke about motherhood and life after marriage in her speech to the 2,000-strong crowd at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

Her supporters took to social media to point out how the former American actress made her husband blush with her emotional speech.

Meghan said she was “thrilled” to have her husband by her side as she gave her first personal speech in the UK since retiring as a senior working royal family more than two years ago.

The couple’s outing marked their first public appearance in Britain since their return for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June.

Meghan said when she first joined the organization she was “young” and “ambitious.”

“I was the girl from Suits. I was surrounded by world leaders and I was invited to sit down at the table,” she said. I wasn’t sure if I belonged. I wasn’t sure if I could sit at the table.’

She said her life had “changed quite significantly” in 2019, explaining: “I was now married and I was now a mother. I’m really happy that my husband can join me this time to see first-hand my respect for this organization.”

Commenting on Harry ‘blushing’ after his wife’s comments, one social media said: ‘They never pass up an opportunity to be proud to be together. It comes naturally to them.

‘It also shows how much they love each other, support each other, complement each other. The fact that Harry is blushing is just adorable.”

The event brought together young leaders from more than 190 countries and Meghan, a counselor for One Young World, gave a talk on gender equality.

Meghan smiled and held the Duke’s hand as they made their way through the auditorium, before taking the stage in front of 2,000 young leaders.

Harry and Meghan sat together centrally on a bench as they joined the One Young World consultants to watch the flag bearers enthusiastically parade the flags of more than 200 countries during the opening ceremony.

Meghan, mother of two, rocked to the beat of music, including Dancing In The Streets and Respect, as she clapped her hands.

Looks stylish! Meghan (pictured left) is said to have complemented her vibrant red outfit with a pair of heels from her favorite Italian brand Aquazzura

Then she addressed the audience and said to young future world leaders: “You are the future… you are the present… You are the ones driving positive and necessary change around the world right now, right now. And for that I am so grateful to be in your company today.”

Where else will Harry and Meghan visit on their European tour? Tuesday September 6: Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 After Monday’s trip to Manchester, the Sussexes will travel to Düsseldorf on Tuesday to celebrate a year ahead of Harry’s next Invictus Games. Harry previously announced that the sixth games will be held in September 2023. He and Meghan attended the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands last April. Wednesday 9 September The Sussexes have no official plans on Wednesday. They have not said whether they intend to visit the Queen who is in Balmoral in Scotland. Thursday, September 8: WellChild Awards The couple will return to Britain on Thursday for the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, where Harry will give a speech. The WellChild Awards aim to ‘celebrate the inspiring qualities of the seriously ill children and young people in the UK, along with those who go the extra mile to make a difference in their lives.’

Meghan also spoke about being asked to be a counselor for One Young World for the first time in 2014 and having a pinch me moment.

She recalls, “And there I was, the girl from Suits. I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists for whom I had such deep and long-lasting respect and admiration. And I was allowed in, to take a seat at the table.

“I was so blown away by this experience, I think, I think I even kept my little paper placemark with my name on it. Just proof: proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was I wasn’t sure if I belonged.’

The Duchess continued: ‘Because the truth was, I wasn’t sure I belonged. I was so nervous, I doubted myself and I wondered, wondered if I was good enough to be there?’ But she added One Young World, “saw in me, as I do in you, the present and the future.”

Meghan added: “And I want to make that point because I often talk to young girls about the coming years. About what you will do, what you need to adopt to recover from previous generations and also what legacy you leave behind.

‘We too often neglect the point in that – you’re doing it now. You, here, in this present moment, this is where it all begins.’

Harry and Meghan were previously pictured entering a side entrance to London Euston after traveling the 27 miles from their UK base at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to the train station in a hybrid electric Range Rover – a journey that took about an hour.

The Sussexes were joined by two bodyguards and followed by another Range Rover as they left the grounds of Windsor Castle, before Meghan gave her first speech to a British crowd since Megxit.

They had spent the night less than half a mile from Prince William, Kate and their three children – but the families are not expected to meet, in a decision that highlights the deep rift between the brothers.

Meanwhile, the couple’s decision to use at least two private security companies and dog teams to form a steel ring around Bridgewater Hall comes just days after Meghan told The Cut Magazine in the US that it would take “a lot of effort” to forgiving and hinting that she can ‘say anything’.

Harry and Meghan greet one of the co-founders of the One Young World summit Kate Robertson

It’s clear that the couple and event organizers arranged private security after Harry was told he was no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded official armed police bodyguards. A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police Department confirmed the officers were not involved, adding that security for the event had been “privately obtained”.

The area outside the 2,300-seat venue was cleared from the public an hour and a half before the couple arrived after 6:00 PM, it was reported.

Harry and Meghan’s journey comes amid Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the government over his security in the UK. He launched legal action after being told he would no longer receive ‘the same degree’ of personal protection after stepping back from the royal family in 2020.

He said he did not feel safe under the current security arrangements that brought his family here and has offered to pay the British police to act as a bodyguard himself. Last month, he won a bid to file a Supreme Court claim against the Interior Ministry.

The pair’s next stop is Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year To Go event taking place on Tuesday, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London, where Harry will speak on Thursday.

The Sussexes are said to have arrived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday ahead of their European tour.