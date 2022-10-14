Royal fans share their delight over Kate's 'look of love' at Prince William

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Royal fans have been going wild for Kate Middleton’s ‘look of love’ for her husband Prince William during their visit to the Olympic Park yesterday.

Looking perfectly polished in a vintage blue Chanel jacket, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London to attend an event with Coach Core launched by the couple’s Royal Foundation.

As she arrived at the event, Kate was pictured smiling and laughing with her husband Prince William – and those on social media were delighted with the moment.

One person posted online and commented ‘Lovebirds!!!!’ along with three pictures of Kate looking at her husband with a big, happy smile across her face.

Royal fans have been going wild for Kate Middleton’s “look of love” for her husband Prince William during their visit to the Olympic Park yesterday

As she arrived at the event, Kate was pictured smiling and laughing with her husband Prince William – and those on social media were delighted by the moment

Looking the adoring wife, the Princess of Wales was also caught giggling at her husband as he spoke.

Another person commented on this photo: ‘This is how the Princess of Wales looks at her husband!’

A third shared a snap of Kate resting a hand on Prince William’s back, writing: ‘Love seeing their subtle sweet gesture.’

Elsewhere, the prince showed off his boxing skills when he visited a former London 2012 venue to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a sports coaching charity alongside the Princess of Wales.

Someone shared a selection of photos of the princess giggling at her husband and called them ‘Lovebirds’

The couple had the chance to meet some of the young people the charity works with and got a taste of the sports sessions on offer – and a beaming William tried his hand at boxing before highlighting how sport has the ability to give ‘hope , connection and opportunity’ in communities.

The now independent charity was established the same year the Olympic and Paralympic Games were held in the capital to contribute to the legacy ideals of the events and in response to the London riots.

It aims to create the next generation of sports coaches who themselves will go on to inspire their communities and has supported more than 750 disadvantaged young people into coaching apprenticeships.

Among the organization’s ambassadors are England and Manchester City women’s captain Steph Houghton, gymnast Max Whitlock – six-time Olympic medalist and tennis coach Judy Murray.

Kate was pictured happily smiling at her husband as he addressed a group of people at the event in east London

Looking perfectly polished in a vintage blue Chanel jacket, William and Kate headed to the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London to attend an event with Coach Core

For the outing, Kate looked typically stylish in the Chanel 1995 Trim Double Breasted Jacket, which featured CC logo embossed buttons, contrasting trim, four front pockets and sleeves.

She paired the statement garment with black wide leg trousers and a matching top and added a touch of glitz to her look with a dainty silver necklace.

To finish off her ensemble, Kate opted for black high heels and kept her brunette locks loose and curled while wearing a bit of glamorous make-up.

After trying on the prince with the boxing gloves, Gabrielle Reid, 18, from Bournemouth, said: ‘He picked it up very quickly and he said he had boxed before. I didn’t have to teach him much. I will never forget this experience, it was crazy.’

The Prince of Wales showed off his boxing skills when he visited a former London 2012 venue to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a sports coaching charity with the Princess of Wales