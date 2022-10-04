Royal fans say Queen Mother as a child is the double of Princess Charlotte

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Royal fans have gone wild over an unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child – and many have commented that she is Princess Charlotte’s double.

The photo was shared by Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland, which is home to the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne.

Post the pictures onlinewrote the organisation: ‘The youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother…

‘When our palace archivist looked at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance to her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?’

Supporters of the monarchy said the comparison between the pair was “lovely” and that they had the “same smile”.

Royal fans have gone wild over an unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child – with many commenting that she’s a double for Princess Charlotte (left and right)

In one of the pictures shared by the palace, the Queen Mother could be seen dressed in a white dress and bonnet

Twitter user Bree Symons said: ‘The resemblance is remarkable’.

Meanwhile, Instagram user Carla Tobal said: ‘They really look alike.

‘Beautiful pictures of the Queen Mother.’

The 14th century Glamis Castle in Forfar was the Queen Mother’s childhood home.

Social media users were quick to agree that the young princess looks a lot like her great-great-grandmother The Queen Mother

Glamis Castle has been the seat of the Bowes Lyon family since 1372. The most famous new member is Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, better known as the Queen Mother.

The grandmother of King Charles grew up in Glamis and gave birth to her second child, Princess Margaret, on the 16,500-acre estate. More than 100,000 visitors visit the castle with 130 rooms every year.

The pictures emerged after a busy period for little royal Charlotte, who recently started a new school, moved home and attended a series of mourning events for the Queen.

Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for her great-grandmother’s funeral with a delicate silver horseshoe attached to the lapel of her black coat.

Royal fans noted that it looks identical to one owned by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the 1920s. It is believed that she herself had received it as a gift from her mother-in-law, Queen Mary.

The Queen Mother, who married King George VI, then Duke of York, in 1923, wore the brooch for a portrait taken in 1929.

The delicate piece is shaped like a horseshoe and covered in sparkling gemstones.

It’s a particularly fitting choice as the Princess of Wales has previously revealed how her daughter has inherited Her Majesty’s love of horses.