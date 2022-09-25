Royal fans say a final farewell to the Queen after a photo of her ledger stone was released

Royal fans have paid tribute to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after official photos of her headstone were released by the Royal Family.

Her Majesty has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents and dear sister at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel following her funeral.

The headstone, made of Belgian black marble, shows the Queen’s name simply inscribed in gold letters, along with the Queen Mother, the former King and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021.

The new plaque replaces the old stone that bore the names and birth and death dates of George VI and his wife, Elizabeth. It now contains in list form ‘George VI 1895-1952’ and ‘Elizabeth 1900-2002’, and then ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ and ‘Philip 1921-2021’.

Her Majesty (pictured here at Windsor Castle in April this year) died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8. She has finally been laid to rest in Windsor

An image released from Buckingham Palace reveals the Queen’s headstone, which fresh stone now contains in list form ‘George VI 1895-1952’ and ‘Elizabeth 1900-2002’ followed by a metal garter star and then ‘Elizabeth II 1926- 2022’ and ‘Philip 1921 -2021’

Between the two pairs is a single metal Garter Star, insignia of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and most noble order of chivalry.

All four were members of the order, and St George’s Chapel, where the memorial chapel is located, is its spiritual home.

Also in the chapel is the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, who died a month before the Queen Mother at the age of 71 back in 2002 – as the Windsor royal family is now reunited for good.

After a photo of the headstone was shared by the royal family’s Instagram account, people took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

For one, seeing the poignant memorial sparked mixed feelings as they revealed they found it ‘bittersweet to watch’.

Another royal watcher said: ‘This made me quite sad as it makes it more real that we will never see her again.’

Royal watchers took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the headline, with some noting that the Queen has been reunited with her late husband and family in death

Meanwhile, others noted that the Queen had been reunited with her beloved family and husband.

One wrote: ‘At least they are together and happy.’

Another agreed, adding: ‘Rest in peace your majesty, reunited with Philip. Thanks for sharing this.’

And a third simply said: ‘Finally together again!’

The Queen was laid to rest alongside the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the Royal Family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at Windsor.

When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s, ready to be moved to the Chapel of Remembrance – a pale stone annexe added to the north side of the building behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969 – when the queen died.

The Queen’s (left with Philip Mountbatten, marking their engagement in a July 1947 portrait when she was Princess Elizabeth) name has been inscribed along with her mother’s, father’s (the Queen Mother in the middle with husband King George VI) and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried with the ashes of her sister, Margaret (far right)

Her name was inscribed alongside her father George VI, Elizabeth the Queen Mother and her beloved late husband Philip, who died last year

Their remains were then interred in the small family memorial on Monday, built on the north side of St. George’s Chapel. Their coffins were carefully lowered 18 feet to lie on top of each other, supported by a metal frame, inside the 10-foot by 14-foot chamber.

Her mother died aged 101 in March 2002. The Queen lost her sister, Princess Margaret, the previous month aged 71. was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault before being moved to the George VI Memorial Chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

George VI died in February 1952 aged just 56 – a moment which the Queen always marked privately at her Sandringham estate.

King George’s coffin had originally been placed in the Royal Vault. But as it was his wish to rest in his own chapel with his beloved wife, a memorial chapel bearing his name was built by his eldest daughter in 1969.

Her Majesty was buried with her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Pictured: A stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where the Queen Mother was laid to rest in 2002

The King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, was then commissioned by the Queen in 1962 as his burial place – designed by George Pace and completed in 1969.

His and his wife’s resting place was marked with a black ledger with the inscriptions King George VI 1895-1952 and Elizabeth 1900-2002 in gold letters.

The chapel will reopen to visitors next week on all days the castle is open to the public, except Sundays, when it is only open to worshippers.

The public can pay their respects at St George’s Chapel from Thursday 29 September by buying a ticket to the castle, which costs £28.50 on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days, just over a week after the late monarch’s funeral was watched by over 30 million British.