Royal fans pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on the fifth anniversary of his final engagement

Royal fans paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh on the fifth anniversary of his last official engagement before retiring from public life.

Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99, made his last public solo appearance on August 2, 2017 during a Royal Marine parade in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

As a former Royal Navy officer, the event had special personal significance for the Queen’s Consort, who retired after completing 22,219 solo assignments since 1952.

A video of the event has gone viral on Twitter. Prince Philip stands on a platform in the middle of a downpour, taking off his bowler hat as the Royal Marines march past and salute.

Joe Little, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, shared a clip on Twitter with the caption: “Five years ago this afternoon I joined an increasingly shabby group of royal correspondents and photographers on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to witness the 96-year-old last official betrothal of the old Duke of Edinburgh.

‘The heavy rain didn’t bother him one iota. #legend.’

Followers reflected on the lasting legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh, with one tweet: ‘They don’t make them like that anymore.’

Another wrote: ‘Think a frail 96 year old could have had a more comfortable time. Yet there he stood. Legend.’

A third added: ‘What a great man he was!’

The Captain’s General Parade marked the end of the 1664 Global Challenge, which recognizes 1664, the year the Royal Marines were founded, and in which Marines pushed themselves to the limit with a series of physical feats on behalf of the Royal Marines Charity.

The Duke, then Captain General of the Royal Marines, met Corporal Will Gingell and Corporal Jamie Thompson who had walked 1,664 miles in 100 days.

He also chatted with Sergeant Matt Burley, a physical training instructor, who swam 1,664 lengths underwater for 10 days and Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Alderson, who ran 100 miles in 12 hours in his Royal Marines uniform and polished boots.

Looking at the group of Marines, he made them laugh with the joke: “You should all be locked up.”

The Queen’s Consort announced in May 2017 that he would be withdrawing from royal engagements, a decision fully supported by the Queen.

He continued to appear alongside the Queen at a handful of high-profile events in the year before his death.

The Queen, now 96, continues her official duties, although she has abdicated some royal duties and passed the baton to other members of her family.