Royal fans notice Prince George is the image of father William in snap released for his 9th birthday

Royal fans have been sent wild by a new photo of Prince George portraying his father, William, at the same age.

The photo was released by Kensington Palace on the occasion of Prince George’s ninth birthday, which he is celebrating today.

The sweet photo, taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, shows the future king beaming into the camera on the beach.

In a more casual look than he’s been wearing in public lately, George is wearing a blue polo shirt.

A portrait of Prince George was released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the occasion of his ninth birthday – in which he is the image of his father William at the same age (William pictured right in 1990)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted the photo to their official Instagram account, writing: ‘George turns 9!’ followed by cake and balloon emojis.

Royal fans gushed over the photo and were quick to point out the resemblance between the young prince and his father, William.

One person wrote: ‘He looks so much like his father these days! Happy birthday George.’

Prince George celebrates his ninth birthday with his family today (pictured on the platinum anniversary)

After the photo was posted on Twitter, people also responded to point out the similarity.

The sweet photo of the young prince shows him looking relaxed and comfortable in his T-shirt – a contrast to his last public outing at Wimbledon to see the men’s final.

On a day when temperatures in the area peaked at 28°C, George arrived at the tennis club in a suit and tie and his father was heard saying he was ‘too hot’.

Throughout the match, it was clear that the young prince was reaching for the heat, which fanned his face and wiped his forehead as he sat in the Royal Box on Center Court.

Royal fans wondered why George couldn’t wear something more casual to watch the match and suggested dropping the tie.