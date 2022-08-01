Royal fans go wild over Princess Charlotte’s resemblance to Diana

Royal fans have gone wild about how much Princess Charlotte resembles her late grandmother Princess Diana in a new video.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, yesterday posted a video on his official Twitter account ahead of the Euro2022 final in which he and Charlotte shared their support for the Lionesses.

“We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you did an incredible job in the competition and we’re all rooting for you!” exclaimed Will, before Charlotte intervened, “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!’

Royal fans rushed to point out the family similarities, noting how similar Princess Charlotte looks to the Princess of Wales.

Royal fans have gone wild about how much Princess Charlotte resembles her late grandmother Princess Diana in a new video (left, Diana in 1970, aged nine, and right, Charlotte)

One commented, “Charlotte is just starting to look like Princess Diana.”

Another wrote: ‘Princess Charlotte = Princess Diana’s appearance + Kate’s idiosyncrasy.’

A third added: ‘Awww Princess Charlotte is sooo cute! Her little voice! And wow, she looks like William, Catherine and Diana at the same time! Her smile is all Diana.’

A fourth said to Prince William, “Beautiful Charlotte, I see your mother Diana in her, beautiful.”

Royal fans rushed to point out the family similarities, noting how similar Princess Charlotte looks to the Princess of Wales

“Princess Charlotte is as beautiful as her mother – and Princess Diana,” added another.

One wrote: ‘Aww, beautiful!! Charlotte certainly has her grandmother’s smile.’

Prince William, a lifelong Aston Villa fan, has previously revealed that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are huge football fans.

Prince George is said to be an ‘ardent football fan’ and has been seen with his parents at matches in England and Aston Villa, while Charlotte has also been spotted at matches in Norwich.

Just last month, he met members of the England squad at their training ground in St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent, where he said Charlotte was ‘very good at goal’.

Diana, Princess of Wales pictured in 1970 with a croquet mallet during a match in Itchenor West Sussex

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, yesterday posted a video on his official Twitter account ahead of the Euro2022 final in which he and Charlotte shared their support for the Lionesses

During the visit, the royal, who wore an open-collar blue suit, was given shirts for each of his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The shirts seemed to be of all ages of the kids.

After getting the shirts, the dad-of-three remarked, “Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good at the goal…a burgeoning star for the future!”

George’s love of football was no secret. The Royal Family celebrated birthdays with a sports party at Kensington Palace and William said he hopes his eldest son will one day become Villa’s ‘top goalscorer’.

Prince William, a lifelong Aston Villa fan, has previously revealed that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are big football fans (pictured in 2019)

The video comes as the Cambridge family prepare to move into Adelaide Cottage on Windsor Estate this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly planning to uproot their family from Kensington, west London, to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire to be closer to the Queen.

Cambridge’s new Grade II listed retreat, re-built in 1831, is just a short walk from St George’s Chapel and Windsor Castle, and stands proudly on the 655-acre Royal Estate in Berkshire.