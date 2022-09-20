Royal fans go wild over Princess Charlotte’s hair flip as she arrived at the Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte has been showered with praise from royal fans for ‘that hair flip’ as she arrived at the Queen’s state funeral in London yesterday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children, George, heir to the throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined the royal family at the Queen’s funeral yesterday, where they attended both the state funeral in London and the service in London . Windsor.

As the little princess arrived at the service, the schoolgirl repeatedly flicked her dark blonde locks – and those on social media were quick to go wild over the moment.

One commented: ‘She is queen material!!! Love this child!’ while another added: ‘Charlotte will definitely be something special, she oozes it’.

A third jokingly added: ‘Already an icon and she got her mum’s signature hair. Anna Wintour is probably thinking, I can’t wait for her to be 18 so she can be on the cover of Vogue.’

Another wrote: ‘Princess Charlotte has a strong presence for someone so young!’

“Princess Charlotte was definitely the star of the day,” added another. “Her little horseshoe brooch is a gift from the Queen.”

Another agreed, adding: ‘Love her! I think she’s my new favorite Royal!’

Many royal fans went wild online after seeing the adorable moment from the little princess (pictured left and right)

The little royal could be seen flicking her hair behind her shoulder as she arrived at the event yesterday

The seven-year-old reached up and brushed his hair from his chest and behind his shoulder ahead of the service

One commented: ‘So young yet so poised.’

Another added: ‘She definitely wants to be in charge, just like her Auntie Anne!’

“What an adorable little lady Princess Charlotte is,” commented a third.

And it’s not the first time Princess Charlotte has been seen performing the gesture in recent years.

Many royal fans spotted the then four-year-old princess flicking her hair in a similar fashion when she arrived at Thomas’s Battersea in south London for her first day of school in 2019.

Many royal fans have raved about the moment online, praising Charlotte’s ‘powerful presence’

Yesterday marked Charlotte’s most high-profile appearance to date, with the little princess appearing thoughtful and deep in thought as she attended the historic Queen’s funeral.

Her Majesty made her final and saddest journey from Westminster Hall as Britain mourned its longest-serving monarch and the royals bid farewell to a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

For George and Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, 40, provided a reassuring presence throughout, keeping a firm grip on her daughter’s hand as the family arrived at Westminster Abbey.

A ‘Gan-Gan’ smile: Princess Charlotte smiles shyly as she stands with her brother and senior royals at Westminster Abbey (pictured from left: Meghan Markle, Sophie Wessex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Kate Middleton)

A guiding hand, the young royals pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral

Obligation: Heads bowed, Prince Charlotte and Prince George walk between the Prince and Princess of Wales as they follow the Queen’s coffin into the church

Princess Charlotte wore a black mourning coat with a velor collar and matching wide-brimmed hat, while George was dressed in a navy blue suit with a black tie.

Prince George appeared mature beyond his years, appreciating the history of the moment and waiting patiently as his father, Prince William, arrived at the Abbey after walking behind the Queen’s coffin.

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol during a moment of levity amid the Queen’s final broadcast.

The youngster was seen telling his sibling he ‘must take a bow’ as the Queen’s coffin passed by as she made her way to Windsor, following Her Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

Sombre: George and Charlotte sing hymns during the funeral, each seated next to their mother, the Princess of Wales

The Queen’s great-grandchildren, clearly aware of the enormity of the day, stand quietly by their mother’s side before awaiting their father’s arrival. To their right, the Duchess of Sussex stands beside them

A family in mourning: From left: The Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, stand outside Westminster Abbey after the state funeral

Princess Charlotte is seen adjusting her hat; the youngster wore a horseshoe brooch on her mourning coat, which was a gift from her great-grandmother the Queen. Right: Princess Charlotte is seen adjusting her hat; the youngster wore a horseshoe brooch on her mourning coat, which was a gift from her great-grandmother the Queen

As the coffin passed the young royals, Princess Charlotte could be seen telling her brother ‘you must bow’. The eldest child seemed to take his sister’s instruction on board and lowered his head as the monarch’s coffin passed him.

Wales is believed to have brought the second in line to the throne to the historic event after senior palace advisers considered allowing him to attend the state funeral because of the strong symbolic message it sent.

The couple’s older children, who performed at the funeral, came as something of a surprise. The Daily Mail reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales thought ‘long and hard’ about whether their two eldest children, aged nine and seven, should join them.

But after George and Charlotte attended their great-grandfather’s memorial in March, William and Kate decided they could handle the solemnity of the occasion.

“Obviously, as parents, they have thought long and hard about whether their children should accompany them,” a source said. “Of course little Louis is too young, but they think George and Charlotte are ready for it.”

A supportive hand: Kate Middleton touches her daughter’s shoulder as the family make their way to their seats