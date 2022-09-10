Royal fans go wild as the Prince and Princess of Wales reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal fans went wild online as the new Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walk in Windsor tonight.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were greeted with applause as they passed the gates of Windsor Castle together as they honored Her Majesty’s legacy – temporarily setting aside the differences sparked by Megxit’s death by the royal family. in recent years and plunged the British monarchy into one of its worst crises ever.

Tonight’s bombshell marks the first time the two couples have all appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

Many of those watching the scenes were amazed at the surprising joint appearance and took to Twitter to share their happiness that the Fab Four had been reunited.

An excited royal viewer remarked, ‘The Fab Four. Finally reunited in public.”

Another wrote: ‘Good to see the fab four back together!’

A third added: ‘So great to see the Fab Four back together! So gutted, watching from a distance because of Covid.’

A fourth wrote: ‘I see the Fab Four are back. Quite a reunion.’

Many royal fans shared their excitement about the reunion online, with one writing that it was ‘lovely’ to see the group back together

As boys, William and Harry were inseparable, finding comfort in each other in coping with the shocking loss of Princess Diana and later sharing in each other’s dreams and successes as adults.

William’s marriage to Kate eight years ago hardly contributed to this remarkable relationship as two turned three.

The arrival of the children of Wales, George, Charlotte and Louis, only served to strengthen fraternal bonds.

When Meghan arrived with her Hollywood glamour, the trio became the Fab Four, as popular as any pop group but sprinkled with the magic of royalty.

But then the news came that the brothers were going to set up their own household, there is a parting of ways.

Since then, their feud has grown even worse – with Meghan and Harry’s departure from life as senior royals, their decision to release multiple bombshell interviews about their feud with the royal family and accusing The Firm of being racist.

And just days ago, on Wednesday, Omid Scobie published a column for Yahoo claiming that Harry was “waiting for an apology” from his brother. The column suggested that tensions between the Sussexes and the Cambridges remained high.

‘There is a laughable attempt to [Sussexes] have shunned… the true story is they never contacted the Cambridges,” says a source described by Scobie as “someone who is familiar with current family dynamics.”

He then quoted a “family friend” as saying, “What? [Harry] wait for is accountability… Many boundaries were crossed by William. He found himself at the center of some painful moments, whether it was the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed.

“It was a dark time and a time that William hasn’t been able to unpack until now.”

Harry and Meghan, who sensationally resigned from the front lines two years ago to strike in California single-handedly and then leveled a string of bombshell allegations against The Firm, held hands as they watched the tribute, with Harry on a at one point lovingly raised his hand on Meghan’s back. They were seen pointing to various tributes and discussing as members of the crowd waved at them.

A source at Kensington Palace said the Prince of Wales had invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier today.

At one point, William was given a little Paddington Bear, which he passed on to an assistant. At one point he was seen lightly touching Kate’s back as she squatted again to talk to a child in front of the gates. At one point Kate squatted down and started talking to a child who started to cry. The child stopped crying as Kate approached her.

A benefactor who spoke to Harry and Meghan told MailOnline: ‘It’s lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back into a good relationship. A beautiful ripple passed through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can now begin. I am so excited to have seen them both together. It’s beautiful.’

Moments earlier, the Prince of Wales paid an emotional tribute to his late ‘grandma’, describing the beloved monarch as an ‘extraordinary leader whose devotion to the country, the realms and the Commonwealth was absolute’ and admitted that it was ‘for some time ‘ for her loss ‘will really feel real’.

It comes as royal courtiers have announced that the Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey. Senior palace officials have announced that Her Majesty’s oak casket, which lies in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, on a six-hour journey by hearse. The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday 14 September for the state funeral ‘four clear days’.

Thousands of people will be able to stop by to see the late monarch’s coffin – and further details on how the public can attend will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier, the late Queen’s close family, including Prince Andrew, mourned publicly the death of the aging monarch during a private church service in Balmoral – after Charles III was formally proclaimed at a historic ceremony at London’s St James’s Palace.