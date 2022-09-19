Royal fans confused after Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appear to leave the Queen’s funeral early

Royal fans have expressed their confusion after Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appeared to leave the Queen’s funeral early.

The siblings, 34 and 32, were known to be incredibly close to their grandmother, Her late Majesty, and have been seen looking emotional in public since she died on September 8.

Today they stood in the second row at Westminster Abbey as their ‘grandmother’ was laid to rest at a state funeral this morning. While Beatrice stood next to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Eugenie was across the aisle next to her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked emotional as they stood outside Westminster Abbey, although they appeared to leave the service early

Royal fans wondered what happened when the princesses appeared to leave the service early – but others believed they were just taking their seats to walk to the Queen’s coffin

However, royal fans noticed an unusual detail towards the end of the highly rehearsed service, when the siblings appeared to get up and leave Westminster Abbey before the end of the service.

They also noticed the girls’ mother, Sarah Ferguson, who also appeared ready to leave with her daughters.

The apparent oddity in the otherwise smooth state funeral confused some royal fans, who took to Twitter to ask what happened.

One viewer asked: ‘Where did Beatrice and Eugenie run off to?’

Another said: ‘What happened to Beatrice and Eugenie? They left their seats and stopped the party…even Fergie wanted to get up and leave. Strange.’

Beatrice and Eugenie got into the car where they followed the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin along Whitehall

The princesses looked solemn as they sat together in apparent silence by their grandmother’s coffin

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie left Westminster Abbey after the state funeral of their beloved “grandmother” before getting into the car to follow the procession behind her coffin

But another eagle-eyed royal fan may have offered an explanation as to why the sisters rose from their seats before the other guests.

They wrote that the princesses may have gotten up to walk to the doors of the abbey where they could walk to the Queen’s coffin before they left and got into the car to leave.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a heartfelt tribute to their grandmother the Queen following her passing.

In a statement from both sisters and posted on Eugenie’s Twitter account, they said:

‘Dear Grandma, we haven’t been able to put so much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silence and talk, hugs and loneliness and a collective loss for you, our beloved queen and our beloved grandmother.

Last night the sisters attended a vigil at Westminster Hall. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared visibly moved as he watched the guard next to Princess Eugenie (centre) and Princess Beatrice (right)

The royal sisters shared a sweet snap of themselves with their ‘dearest grandma’ as they paid tribute to Her Majesty with a moving statement

In the statement, the princesses said they ‘haven’t been able to put much into words since you left us all’

Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Beatrice held vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night

Pictured: Princess Eugenie (back left), Princess Beatrice (back right), James, Viscount Severn (centre left), Lady Louise Windsor (centre right), Peter Phillips (front left) and Zara Tindall (front right)

‘We, like many, thought you would be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our back leading us through this world. You have taught us so much and we will cherish these lessons and memories forever.

‘For now dear grandma, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our tea, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

‘The world mourns you and the tribute would really make you smile. They are all too true for the remarkable leader you are.

‘We’re so glad you’re back with grandpa. Goodbye dear Grandma, it has been the honor of our lives to have been your grandchildren and we are so proud of you.

‘We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead by your example, as he too has devoted his life to service.

‘God save the king. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.’

They also posted a picture of themselves as young girls smiling with the Queen while making a fuss of a dog.

On Saturday night, the sisters joined their cousins ​​Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to attend a vigil to pay tribute to their beloved grandmother.

The Queen’s grandchildren stood around her coffin to ‘guard’ it in silence as she lay in state in Westminster Hall as members of the public filed past.

The vigil followed two similar ceremonies performed by the Queen’s children the previous day at Westminster Hall and several days earlier at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Dressed in black and wearing black headbands, they stood silent and bowed their heads as they took part in the vigil, which until now had been reserved for male members of the royal family.