Royal fans are struck by likeness between James, Viscount Severn and Prince William

James, the Queen’s grandson, Viscount Severn, remained stoic as he kept watch over Her Majesty’s coffin tonight, prompting some royal fans to draw comparisons between him and a young Prince William.

James, the 14-year-old son of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, joined his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and cousins ​​for the 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall.

He remained calm throughout the ceremony, displaying a maturity well beyond his age.

The Queen’s 14-year-old grandson, James, Viscount Severn, remained stoic as he kept watch over Her Majesty’s coffin (right) tonight, prompting some royal fans to draw comparisons between him and a young Prince William on the his mother’s funeral in 1997 (left))

The screen and his sandy blonde hair prompted some royal onlookers to point to a resemblance between James and a 15-year-old Prince William at Princess Diana’s funeral.

Someone tweeted: “Young James Viscount Severn looks so much like Prince William when he was the same age and had to endure so much pain in public, such a brave young man #Respect.”

Another wrote: ‘Is it just me, or does James, Viscount Severn look like a young Prince William here. Reminiscent of Diana’s funeral, walking behind the coffin.’

A third added: ‘James Viscount Severn is so much like: William, Edward, Phil, Harry, even the Queen. My eyes were glued to him the whole time… at fourteen for doing it so stoically, fair play.”

The Queen’s eight grandchildren held a vigil at her coffin at the Palace of Westminster on Saturday night

The Queen’s eight grandchildren – including Prince Harry in his military uniform – stood by her coffin in her honor as she lay in state in Westminster Hall as weeping mourners passed by tonight.

The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrived just before 6:00 p.m., where they received a vigil from held 15 minutes.

Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – were standing guard at the Queen’s stateroom in Westminster Hall on Saturday night when a stream of mourners passed after hours in line.

Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor followed in Princess Anne’s footsteps by participating in a ceremony traditionally reserved for male members of the royal family

Princess Eugenie joined her sister and cousins ​​at the wake (left). Right, Prince Harry was allowed to wear military clothing

Pictured: Princess Eugenie (back left), Princess Beatrice (back right), James, Viscount Severn (center left), Lady Louise Windsor (center right), Peter Phillips (front left) and Zara Tindall (front right)

Princess Eugenie (left) and Zara Tindall (right) looked gloomy as they attended the Princes’ wake on Saturday night

Prince William and the Duke of Sussex lead their cousins ​​to Westminster Hall for the vigil on Saturday night

Prince Harry, who saw action on the front lines during two missions in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform while mourning publicly because he is no longer a working royal.

But royal sources said the king had decided that his youngest son could wear a uniform during the wake.

Despite being a former army officer, Harry wore civilian clothes for official events this week, including walking behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

On Saturday night, Prince Harry wore the Blues and Royals, No.1 Uniform, KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Army Pilot Wings.

Prince William bows his head as he stands next to his grandmother’s coffin in Westminster Hall

The Duke of Sussex wore the Blues and Royals No.1 Uniform, the KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Operational Service Medal, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals and Army Pilot Wings

Prince William wore the Blues and Royals, No.1 Uniform, The Garter Sash, The Garter Star, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and RAF Pilot Wings.

The brothers were joined in their silent tributes around the coffin by cousins ​​Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn.

The young royals, led by Prince William, were at the top of the grand commission staircase in the corner of the great hall at 5:58 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m. the tapping signaling the changing of the guards sounded and William began to walk down the stairs, one at a time, followed by Harry, then Beatrice and Eugenie side by side, Louise and James side by side, and Zara and Peter too. side by side.

There was silence as the crowd watched, the only sound being the grandchildren’s footsteps on the stone.

Prince William sat on one side of the coffin, facing the north entrance, while Harry stood on the other, facing the part of the hall where thousands of people have entered in recent days.

The Prince of Wales stood with his hands folded in front and his head bowed.

The parents of Louise and James, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, watched from a platform overlooking the coffin.

The audience continued to pass as the Queen’s grandchildren stood guard, while some of the women wiped tears from their faces as they left the room.

At 6:15 pm the tapping sounded and the grandchildren ended their wake.

Prince William led the group away from the coffin, followed by Zara and Peter, Louise and James, Beatrice and Eugenie, and finally Harry.