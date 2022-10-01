Royal Family’s ‘dogwalker-in-chief’ Prince Andrew spotted horseriding as he faces uncertain future

Prince Andrew was seen riding a horse in Windsor today for the second time since the queen’s funeral amid rumors he faces a bleak future for a royal under Charles’ rule.

The 62-year-old prince was seen wearing riding clothes and a blue fleece with a royal crest as he rode near where the Queen lay after her state funeral earlier this month.

But his enjoyment of the great outdoors could be all he has to look forward to after royal insiders say he faces being ostracized from the royal family under his brother’s rule, and will be nothing more than “dog walker in chief.” “of royalty.

The Queen’s second son returned to public life after Elizabeth II’s death earlier this month, having previously resigned from royal duties after details emerged of his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was briefly allowed to wear his military uniform while he and his brothers held vigil over their mother’s coffin as she lay in Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew also greeted mourners at Balmoral shortly after Her Majesty’s death as they gathered outside the castle where the Queen passed away to lay flowers and pay their respects.

But his attempt to salvage his reputation has little chance of success, according to royal watchers.

It comes after King Charles was said to have been instrumental in the decision to strip the prince of all his royal titles in January this year.

The 62-year-old prince was seen wearing riding clothes and a blue fleece with a royal crest as he rode near where the Queen lay after her state funeral earlier this month.

Andrew was seen to be enjoying himself on his ride in Windsor, where he is often seen exercising the royal horses.

His enjoyment of the outdoors could be all he has to look forward to after royal insiders say he faces being ostracized from the royal family under his brother’s rule.

Prince Andrew could even be kicked out of the luxurious Windsor mansion where he currently lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles is widely reported to be planning a scaled-down monarchy during his reign, which could include an overhaul of the Crown’s vast estate portfolio covering more than 500,000 acres of land.

This would leave little room for Andrew, who could be left simply looking after his late mother’s dogs, Candy, Muick and Sandy, the Sun reports.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will remain in their luxurious Windsor mansion for the near future but fear they could be “voted out” amid a shake-up within the Royal Family.

Royal author Phil Dampier previously told MailOnline: “Prince Andrew will be devastated by the queen’s death because he was always her favorite son.”

“Even though he was disgraced by her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, he still saw her more privately than his brothers.

“Living at Royal Lodge, a short drive from Windsor Castle, I saw her almost daily. He supported her when she was most fragile and was always there for her in person or on the phone when she needed him.

“There was an unbreakable bond between them and she must have been devastated when her name was dragged through the mud.”

“It was his own fault, of course, and it’s hard to feel sympathy for him, but as a mother, she always supported him.”

Following the revelations of Prince Andrew’s connections to Epstein and his disastrous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, he faced a lawsuit in the United States by Virgina Roberts, who now uses her married name of Giuffre.

As pressure and bad publicity continued to mount on the Duke of York over the New York civil sexual assault case, it was announced in January 2021 that the Prince would lose his royal patronage in order to fight the accusations as a “citizen”. private”.

Despite promising to fight Ms Roberts’ accusations leveled against him in the civil case brought in New York, and repeatedly protesting his innocence, Andrew agreed to pay £12 million to settle the case before it went to a jury.

Andrew said he would make a “substantial donation” to her charity that supports victims’ rights and also praised her “bravery”, saying it was “never meant” to smear her character.

He last appeared in an official capacity in March during a memorial service for Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

This was not without controversy after he arrived with the Queen of Windsor and supported her as she used a cane to get to her seat.

He then helped her out of the church and into the Royal limousine at the end of the service.

Prince Andrew and his brothers walk behind the queen’s coffin on September 14 before her deposition ceremony.

Prince Andrew stood at the front of the family as he greeted well-wishers at Balmoral.

But despite his efforts, it has been reported that he faces a bleak future with his brother as monarch.

The important role she was allowed to play in the service was quickly realized by the international media, given that she had only reached the costly deal with Ms. Giuffre weeks earlier.

Ms. Giuffre claimed that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had trafficked her from the US specifically to have sex with the Prince when she was 17 years old.

Epstein committed suicide in his cell after being arrested for sex trafficking girls as young as 14 in 2019.

Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for various sex trafficking offences, including against children, in June this year.

It was later reported that Prince William and King Charles had raised concerns “on more than one occasion” about the optics of allowing the Duke to escort the 96-year-old monarch to her seat at such a highly publicized event.

The king and his son had also reportedly been instrumental in arguing for Andrew to be stripped of all his royal titles and patronages earlier in the year.

Andrew was then barred from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, an act which royal experts say proved there was “no turning back” for the disgraced duke.

But after the queen’s death, Prince Andrew played a prominent role in official and ceremonial proceedings.

This included walking behind the Queen’s coffin on several occasions and standing guard over her coffin with her other siblings.

When she greeted royal fans at Balmoral alongside her daughters and other family members, including Edward the Earl of Wessex and his sons, royal commentators were quick to point out that it may have been an attempt to salvage her public image.

Dampier added of Andrew: “As a baby, he wasn’t seen in public for months and there were even rumors that something was wrong with him.” But it was just her protecting him and enjoying time with him, which she didn’t have with Charles and Anne, who were a decade older.

‘Andrew was known as the ‘love child’ because his birth marked a new era for the Queen to have two children after a gap. There were also rumors in the mid-1950s that all was not well with her marriage to Prince Philip and that a new son ruined them.

“He was probably a bit spoiled as a child and was allowed free rein, which might explain his arrogance as an adult.” Perhaps she indulged him too much and certainly she should have asked more questions about his lifestyle long before they sent him legal notices.