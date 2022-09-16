Royal Family tree: How the death of the Queen has affected the line of succession

King Charles III immediately acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II with Camilla, the Queen Consort, by his side. The line of succession now begins with his son, William, the new Prince of Wales, followed by his three children before winding its way down to Master Lucas Tindall, who is 24th in line to the throne.

Before ascending the throne, Charles was both the longest-serving and oldest heir apparent in British history.

King Charles III walks behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession towards her Lying in State on September 14, 2022. The King is accompanied by the Prince of Wales; Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Anne, Princess Royal; and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in July 1981, a union that produced two sons, the first of which is now the heir to the throne, or heir apparent.

King Charles III is pictured in a full military uniform for his official portrait marking his 60th birthday in 2008.

WILLIAM, PRINCE OF WALES AND CORNWALL

FIRST IN LINE TO THE THRONE: William Arthur Philip Louis was born in June 1982. As King Charles and Princess Diana’s first child, he attended Eton College as a teenager, spent his gap year in Belize, then attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where he met his future wife, Kate Middleton.

After college, Prince William followed in his forefathers’ steps, serving in the British Armed Forces and training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before serving with the Blues and Royals. He also did a stint in the RAF Search and Rescue Force and worked as a full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years, from 2015 to 2017.

Prince William married Kate Middleton – now the Princess of Wales and Cornwall – at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, in a ceremony watched by 300 million people worldwide. They went on to have three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The family will favor using the Wales’ title, making William and Kate known simply the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Like his father, Prince William is a working Royal who spends his time representing the British monarchy through various charitable activities, including his and Kate’s wide-ranging Royal Foundation, and by traveling around the world on behalf of the monarchy. He will succeed the throne after his father, King Charles III.

King Charles and Princess Diana’s first-born son, the Prince of Wales, is now first in line for the throne. Here, he is seen with his wife, the Princess of Wales, en route to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May 2022.

PRINCE GEORGE OF WALES AND CORNWALL

SECOND IN LINE TO THE THRONE: The Prince of Wales’ eldest child, George Alexander Louis, was born in July 2013. Two of his names reference his great-great-grandfather, King George IV and great-great-grand uncle, Louis Mountbatten. Alexander, however, is said to have been the name that the boy’s mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had her heart set on.

The future king is said to be enamored by helicopters, no surprise given Prince William’s expertise at piloting them, and all things related to the police. He is a fan of the Aston Villa football club, also like his father, and he is learning to play rugby at school, following in the steps of his uncle Prince Harry.

Although he has been kept relatively under the radar, Prince George’s various antics have captured the hearts of Royal watchers around the globe, whether pressing his nose up against windows or looking dour while being carted away by his nanny.

Prince George is the first-born child of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The mostly serious, sometimes silly youngster captured the hearts of Royal watchers from the moment he was born in 2013. Here, the future king tensely watches a tennis match in London, England, on July 10, 2022.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE OF WALES AND CORNWALL

THIRD IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born in May 2015. The second child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, she was named after her grandfather, King Charles; great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandmother, Princess Diana.

‘Lottie’ is said to be a fan of curry and ‘pretty good with heat,’ according to her mother. She also loves horses, something she had in common with her namesake great-grandmother.

Princess Charlotte is arguably the more mischievous of the Wales’ children, being known to playfully stick out her tongue at waiting crowds and telling photographers they weren’t invited inside to younger brother Prince Louis’s christening.

Princess Charlotte (Pictured: Left) is the middle child of the Prince and Princess of Wales. She is now third in line for the throne. Here, she is pictured smiling alongside her brothers, Princes George and Louis, for the family’s Christmas card, which was released on December 10, 2021.

PRINCE LOUIS OF WALES AND CORNWALL

FOURTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales’, youngest child, Louis Arthur Charles, was born in April 2018. He was named for his great-great-great-uncle, Louis Mountbatten, and his grandfather, King Charles. Arthur is one of Prince William’s middle names.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is fourth in the line of succession. He is pictured here on his third birthday in April 2021, while on his way to nursery school.

Royal watchers have noted that while siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte clearly resemble young Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II, respectively, Prince Louis shows more of the Middleton side of the family tree, and he’s already a dead ringer for his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.

Through the years, Prince Louis continues to show his more playful side. During Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour, he stole the hearts of Royal watchers when he covered his ears during the flypast at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis dramatically covers his ears during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022, while the late monarch looks on and the Princess of Wales seemingly laughs at her youngest son’s antics.

PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX

FIFTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: King Charles and Princess Diana’s second son, Henry Charles Albert David (aka Harry), was born in September 1984. Originally third in line for the throne, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was bumped down to fifth in the line of succession following the births of his nephews and niece.

Prince Harry was considered a star athlete while he attended Eton College as a teenager. He played both polo and rugby. Today, he continues hosting a polo match for charity each year. Here, Harry is seen relaxing in his room at the school in March 2003.

Like his brother, the Duke of Sussex attended Eton College as a teenager, where he was considered a star athlete, playing polo and rugby union. For his gap year, he went to Australia, where he worked on a cattle station. Upon his return to England, he trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, kicking off a 15-year military career. Prince Harry – aka Captain Wales – made headlines when, at age 28 in 2013, it was revealed that he had been secretly deployed to Afghanistan for four months as an Apache attack helicopter pilot, and the British Army confirmed that he had been directly responsible for killing at least one insurgent as a co-pilot gunner in a combat situation. Like his brother and father, Prince Harry spent many years as a working Royal and, notably, founding the Invictus Games, a charity focused on helping injured returned service personnel find focus through their physical recovery.

Prince Harry made waves when he began dating American actress Meghan Markle in July 2016. They married in May 2018 and have two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. Following several rocky years in the public eye as working senior Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from Royal duties and moved to California in a move widely known as ‘Megxit’. Prince Harry’s strained relationship with the Royal Family – including fallout from an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey – led some Royal loyalists to suggest that Harry should be removed from the line of succession.

However, King Charles extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his first address as monarch in which he said he wished to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’, in a move likely to be regarded by royal commentators as a bid to finally draw a line under the tumult of recent years.

Once third in line to inherit the throne, Prince Harry (with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in November 2021) has fallen to fifth in line following the births of his nephews and niece. After an increasingly contentious relationship with the other Royals in the wake of his marriage, Harry has officially stepped back from Royal duties, prompting some Royal loyalists to suggest that he should be removed from the line of succession.

PRINCE ARCHIE MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR

SIXTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019. He is attending school in California and proving the apple doesn’t fall far from the Royal Family tree, since he has inherited his father’s fiery-red hair, which was put on display in the family’s holiday card in December 2021.

In their explosive Oprah interview, which was filmed after Princess Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex claimed an unnamed member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about the boy’s mixed-race heritage and speculated about how dark his skin tone might be.

Meghan also speculated that Archie wasn’t initially given a ‘Prince’ title because he was mixed race. However, the actuality is that is he is not entitled to be a prince or have a ‘His Royal Highness’ title because King George V had put a limit on the number of titles within the family during the First World War. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, however, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became Prince Archie.

Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, seen here in September 2019, is sixth in line for the throne. He is the first-born child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In an explosive interview, Meghan claimed that a member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about how dark Prince Archie’s skin would be because he is mixed-race.

PRINCESS LILIBET MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR

SEVENTH IN LINE FOR THE THRONE: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s second child – was born in June 2021. She was given Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname for her first name and her middle name is in honor of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan kept Lilibet under wraps for the first six months of her life, but the baby’s first picture was released in December 2021, revealing that she may also have inherited her father’s red hair.

It took seven weeks before Lilibet was officially added to the Royal Family line of succession. And, like her brother, her new official title has been upgraded to Princess Lilibet of Sussex. Fortunately, Queen Elizabeth II met her namesake just months before she passed away. However, no cameras were allowed.

Although they have largely kept their children out of the limelight, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave fans a look at Prince Archie’s fiery red hair and their baby daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, in their holiday card in December 2021.

PRINCE ANDREW, DUKE OF YORK

EIGHTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s scandal-ridden third child and second son, Prince Andrew – who was born in February 1960 – is eighth in line to the throne. He became Duke of York when he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986. The couple separated in 1992 and were officially divorced in 1996. The couple have two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Prince Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, flying helicopters and as the captain of a warship. During his time in the British Armed Forces, he saw action during the Falklands War in 1982, an experience that allegedly left him unable to sweat due to an overdose of adrenaline while being shot at during combat.

Up until 2019, Prince Andrew had been a working member of the Royal Family, but has since been forced to step down from any official duties as part of the fallout from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, along with legal accusations that he engaged in sex with an underaged girl Epstein had trafficked – claims which Andrew has denied.

In the wake of this scandal, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of all of his military affiliations and patronages and forced him to stop using the ‘His Royal Highness’ title in any official capacity. But, in late February, it was revealed that Prince Andrew is allowed to keep one military title – Vice Admiral.

In February 2022, Prince Andrew, 62, was reported to reach a £12 million ($15.7 million) out-of-court settlement ‘in principle’ with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who filed a civil suit against him, despite Andrew claiming innocence and vowing to contest the charges.

Prince Andrew (pictured in June 2019) is now eighth in line to the throne. The scandal-plagued Duke of York has been forced to step back from his Royal duties and stripped of nearly all of his military titles, as part of the fallout of accusations made against him over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl in the early 2000s.

PRINCESS BEATRICE, MRS. EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI

NINTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York was born in August 1988 and is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She is now 9th in line of succession to the throne.

Princess Beatrice, who revealed in 2005 that she was diagnosed with dyslexia at age seven, graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London, with a BA in History and the History of Ideas in 2011. She went on to work several jobs before landing a full-time job as vice-president of strategy and partnerships at tech firm Afiniti.

Princess Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, in July 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic scuttled their original plans to marry in May. The couple have a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, and Beatrice is stepmother to Mozzi’s son from a previous marriage, Christopher Woolf.

Princess Beatrice – Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter – is ninth in line to the throne . She is pictured with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a photo used to announce their engagement in September 2019. The couple have one daughter plus Edoardo’s son Christopher, from an earlier marriage.

MISS SIENNA MAPELLI MOZZI

TENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born in September 2021 to Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. As with her many female cousins, part of the baby’s name was given in tribute to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Sienna – one of the newest members of the Royal Family Tree – is not eligible for a royal title, despite being the daughter of a princess. Royal rules dictate that only male grandchildren in the royal family automatically receive HRH-style titles.

As Sienna’s father, Mozzi, is the son of Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Sienna is supposedly entitled to be called a nobile donna or ‘noble woman.’

Princess Beatrice has yet to release a photo of baby Sienna, but she has shared the child’s tiny footprints with well wishers. The sweet feet and a warm thank you message were printed on cards that Beatrice and husband Edo mailed out to those who sent them congratulations on the September 2021 birth of their baby, who is now 10th in line for the throne.

PRINCESS EUGENIE, MRS. JACK BROOKSBANK

ELEVENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s second child, Princess Eugenie, is now 11th in line for the throne. She was born in March 1990.

Prince Eugenie graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in English Literature and Art History, which she put to good use while working at the online auction house, Paddle8, before becoming a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a grand wedding celebration at Windsor Castle in October 2018. The couple has a son, August Brooksbank, who follows his mother in the line of succession.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, was bumped down in the line of succession by her niece and is now 11th in line for the throne. Eugenie is seen here in October 2018 on her wedding day. She has one child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

MASTER AUGUST BROOKSBANK

TWELFTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in February 2021. Few pictures of the apparently dark-haired ‘Augie’ have been made public, aside from those captured at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, since the couple wishes to give the child privacy as he grows up. Beatrice has called the boy a ‘special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave.’

Like her sister, Princess Eugenie has been keeping her son, August Brooksbank, out of the spotlight. Here, ‘Augie’ was pictured on June 5, 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. The young Royal is 12th in line to the throne.

PRINCE EDWARD, EARL OF WESSEX

THIRTEENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest child was born in March 1964 and is now 13th in line for the throne. He received his Earl of Wessex and Viscount Severn title when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. The couple have two children, Louise and James.

Unlike his siblings and generations of Royal men before him, Prince Edward’s military career was very brief – he dropped out after a third of the 12-month Royal Marines training course. After abandoning the military, he made his way into an entertainment career, commissioning the 1986 musical Cricket from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th birthday. He also started a TV production company that ultimately went belly up.

Prince Edward is now a working Royal, and he and wife Sophie devote their time to various patronages as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex Trust.

Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest child, Prince Edward (pictured in September 2021) is now 13th in line for the throne. Following a very brief stint in the military and a career in the entertainment industry, Edward and wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are now working Royals.

JAMES, VISCOUNT SEVERN

FOURTEENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, is the youngest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Born in December 2007, he is 14th in line for the throne.

James has been known for having an adventurous streak – he even once drove a Land Rover around Windsor Castle grounds when he was just 11 years old. As the castle lands are private property, he didn’t need a drivers license to do so.

James, Viscount Severn, is the younger child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Due to an outdated law, he was automatically given precedence in the line of succession over his older sister, Louise. James, who is 14th in line for the throne, is pictured here with his mother and sister during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022.

LADY LOUISE MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR

FIFTEENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor is the eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Despite being born in November 2003 – four years before her brother – Louise is 15th in line for the throne.

Her lower position in the line of succession is due to the fact that she was born before the 2013 Crown Act changed the succession rules, removing the rule that had allowed men born before October 2011 to precede elder sisters in the succession line.

Louise is an avid horsewoman and driver of carriages – a practice she learned at a young age from her grandfather, Prince Philip. When Prince Philip died, Louise inherited his driving ponies and carriage following his death in April 2021.

Lady Louise Windsor (left in March 2022) is Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s (right) eldest child. Louise, 15th in the line of succession, is said to keep a low profile, and her mother hopes that she will continue to be able to live as private a life as she wants to live.

ANNE, THE PRINCESS ROYAL

SIXTEENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second child. When she was born in August 1950, she was third in the line of succession but she is now 16th. Despite her dramatic drop over the years, she is known as one of the hardest working Royals. In 2021, she carried out a reported 387 Royal engagements, just edging out King Charles’s 385 official activities. She was named Princess Royal in June 1987 – three years after a botched kidnapping attempt was carried out against her near Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips at Westminster Abbey in November 1973, during a televised ceremony that was watched by 100 million people. The couple had two children – Peter and Zara Phillips – before they announced their separation in 1989 and officially divorced in April 1992. The Princess Royal married Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence in a private ceremony in Scotland in December 1992.

A devoted and noted equestrian, Princess Anne became the first member of the British Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games – in Eventing – in Montreal in 1976. Prior to competing on the world stage, she won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and took home two silver medals in 1975. When Princess Anne isn’t riding horses and making Royal appearances, she works on various charities, including Save the Children.

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, was named the hardest-working Royal in 2021. The avid horsewoman – and dead ringer for her mother – narrowly beat out her brother, King Charles, for the title by representing the Crown at 387 Royal engagements, just two more than Charles attended. The Princess Royal (pictured in August 2018) is now 16th in the line of succession.

MR. PETER PHILLIPS

SEVENTEENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Peter Phillips is Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips’ first child and also Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild. He is 17th in line for the throne and does not carry a Royal title because his father declined the offer of an earldom when he married into the family, so his children don’t have courtesy titles.

Businessman Peter met Canadian Autumn Kelly in 2003 and they married in May 2008 – after Kelly converted from Catholicism to the Church of England, so that Peter wouldn’t be kicked out of the succession line due to a law that was repealed in 2013. They had two children – Savannah and Isla – and announced their divorce in February 2020, which was finalized in June 2021.

Peter made headlines when he introduced his new lady love, Lindsay Wallace, to his grandmother, the Queen. Wallace is an old school friend of both Peter and his sister, Zara.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips’ son, Peter Phillips, is Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild. He is 17th in line for the throne. Peter (back right) is pictured with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly (back left) and their two daughters, Savannah (front left) and Isla (front right) in June 2019.

MISS SAVANNAH PHILLIPS

EIGHTEENTH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Savannah Philips was born in December 2010 and is the first child of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest great-great-grandchild is now 18th in line for the throne.

The girl has a mischievous streak that has left Royal watchers cracking up in recent years. At Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, bridesmaid Savannah left her pageboy cousin, Prince George, trying – and failing – to cover up laughter while she pretended to play the trumpet in St. George’s Chapel.

She was also caught attempting to push George down a grassy bank at a polo match and covering his mouth with her hand while the National Anthem played as the Royal Family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the 2019 Trooping the Colour.

Savannah Phillips, eldest child of Peter Phillips and Amber Kelly, is Queen Elizabeth II’s first-born great-great-grandchild. Savannah (right) is pictured with her father, Peter Phillips (center) and younger sister, Isla (left), in February 2020.

MISS ISLA PHILLIPS

NINETEENTH IN LINE FOR THE THRONE: Isla Phillips is Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s second and youngest daughter. She was born in March 2012 – Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee year – and is 19th in line for the throne.

Like her elder sister Savannah, Isla is usually kept out of the Royal Family limelight, but has been known to join her Royal cousins at major events. She and her cousins, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are usually spotted playing and goofing around at horse trials, weddings or while appearing at notable events like Trooping the Colour.

Princess Anne’s granddaughter, Isla Phillips, is 19th in line for the throne. She and her older sister, Savannah, tend to stay out of the public eye, but has been spotted goofing off with her similarly aged cousins when they meet up at various Royal gatherings, including weddings and horse races. Isla is pictured with cousin Prince George at Princess Eugenie’s nuptials in 2018.

ZARA TINDALL, MRS. MICHAEL TINDALL

TWENTIETH IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Zara Tindall – born Zara Phillips – is Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips’ second child. She was born in May 1981 and is 20th in line to the throne.

Zara met former England Rugby Union player Mike Tindall in 2003, when he won the Rugby World Cup in Australia. They married in July 2011 in Scotland. They have two daughters, Mia Grace and Lena Elizabeth, and a son, Lucas Philip.

Like her mother, Zara has been a dedicated horsewoman her entire life, managing to make it to the London 2012 Olympic team and winning a silver medal in the team event that year. She also qualified for the British team in the Beijing 2008 Olympics, but had to withdraw when her horse was injured during training.

She scandalized Royal watchers when she was in boarding school in Scotland, after getting her tongue pierced. Despite that moment of ‘wild child’ behavior, Zara said in 2019 that she would be upset if one of her daughters got a tattoo. She admitted that she ‘wouldn’t have a leg to stand on’ if they did, although she said she’d prefer a piercing because at least they can be removed.

Like her mother, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall is a keen equestrian who was also selected to ride for the British Olympic team. Zara is pictured with her ex-Rugby Union star husband, Mike Tindall, in January 2020. Zara is 20th in line to the throne. The couple have three children.

MISS MIA TINDALL

TWENTY-FIRST IN LINE FOR THE THRONE: Mia Grace Tindall is the eldest child of Zara Tindall – Princess Anne’s daughter – and former rugby star Mike Tindall. Born in January 2014, she is now 21st in the line of succession.

Like her cousin Savannah Phillips, Mia is known for a mischievous streak and can also be found running around with her father and cousins at various horse competitions. Most recently, the little girl was spotted playfully kicking her father during a charity football match.

During the portrait shoot for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday, Mia – then two years old – had the distinct privilege of holding the Queen’s black handbag.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia Tindall, has a reputation for being mischievous. She is often spotted running around with her cousins at Royal events, and she is 21st in the line of succession. Here, Mia is pictured with her mom, Zara, in September 2019.

MISS LENA TINDALL

TWENTY-SECOND IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Lena Elizabeth Tindall is the second child of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. She was born in June 2018, after Zara suffered two miscarriages. Upon the birth of her little brother in March 2021, Mike Tindall said that little Lena, age three, had taken to calling the boy ‘my baby!’ and then trying to pick him up, leaving him and Zara to have to tell her ‘no Lena, it’s not your baby!’

Zara’s cousin, Prince Harry, is Lena’s godfather.

Lena Tindall is Princess Anne’s second grandchild. She is 22nd in line for the throne and Zara Tindall’s middle child. Her godfather is Zara’s cousin, Prince Harry. Here, Lenda is pictured in August 2019.

MASTER LUCAS TINDALL

TWENTY-THIRD IN LINE TO THE THRONE: Lucas Philip Tindall was born in March 2021. He is the third child of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall.

Lucas was delivered on the bathroom floor of the family’s home in Gatcombe Park because Zara didn’t have enough time to make it to the hospital. In a podcast revealing the child’s birth, Mike Tindall said that Zara’s friend had recognized the urgency of the situation, their midwife was called and then ‘it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace!’

Lucas’s middle name, Philip, is a nod to both his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and Mike Tindall’s own father, banker Philip Tindall.

WHERE THE SOVEREIGNS ARE LAID TO REST: KING GEORGE VI MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, St. George’s Chapel has been the house of worship for British Monarchs for centuries. Construction on the Chapel was started in 1475 by Edward IV and complete by Henry VIII in 1528.

The gothic church played host to both Royal weddings and funerals – most recently the union between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2019 and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip in 2021.

St. George’s Chapel is the final resting place of 25 British Sovereigns to date.

Ten former British Royal Family kings and queens are buried within the Chapel itself. King Henry VIII and Charles I are buried in the Chapel’s Quire, while Edward IV, Henry VII and Queen Alexandra are buried in the Quire Aisles.

Edward VI, George V and Queen Elizabeth’s father, George VI, were originally buried in the Royal Vault beneath the Chapel, which had been built by George III between 1804 to 1810. But, their bodies were moved to the specially-built annex in the Chapel – called the King George VI Memorial Chapel – in 1969.

The George VI Memorial Chapel is where the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret – Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister – were also buried in 2002.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel is the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II’s parents, as well as her younger sister, Princess Margaret. It is expected that Prince Philip’s remains will be moved to the chapel, so that they can be together in death when the time comes.

Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, was buried in the Royal Vault but will be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel with Queen Elizabeth II.

Other members of the Royal Family have been buried in locations including a mausoleum at Frogmore in Windsor Great Park, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried, and at Westminster Abbey in London, where 16 former kings and queens were laid to rest, including King George II.