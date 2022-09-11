Royal Family shares photos celebrating the Queen and King Charles’s bond

The royal family’s Instagram account has shared a selection of photos of the Queen with Prince Charles during her reign in a post marking the transition of power.

The photos show the mother and son at Prince Charles’ baptism, coronation and the state opening of parliament.

It was accompanied by a caption praising the devotion to duty of the Queen and her heir.

In another photo, the Queen and Prince Charles walk hand in hand during the 2019 State Opening of Parliament

The photos were shared along with a lengthy Instagram caption highlighting the Queen and Prince Charles’ shared sense of duty.

There is: ‘[The Queen’s] dedication to a life of service became a guiding principle during her reign and was exemplified by the sheer amount of work she undertook as Queen – from her early Commonwealth tours lasting several months at a time, to the many official engagements she attended far and wide. in her last years.

In a letter written by King George VI to Princess Elizabeth shortly after her wedding, King George VI wrote of his confidence in her devotion to her royal duties, saying, “I have watched you grow up all these years, with pride…and I know I can always count on you, and now on Philip, to help us with our work.”

In turn, the Queen said of her own son The Prince of Wales – now The King: “To Prince Philip and me there can be no greater pleasure or comfort than to know that in his care are safely entrusted the guiding principles of public service. and duty to others.”

His Majesty the King has devoted his working life to serving the public through his patronages, with a particular focus on environmental issues and youth. His many duties in support of the Queen include representing Her Majesty and the UK abroad, attending events such as state visits to the UK, the State Opening of Parliament and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.”

King Charles was formally proclaimed king in a ceremony yesterday, following the death of his mother, the Queen, at the age of 96.

The third photo shows the Queen surrounded by her family at her coronation. Her young children Anne and Charles stand proudly in front of their mother (center)

The Royal Family’s Instagram account shares a series of posts about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and all that she has accomplished.

The hearse with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland passes through Ballater

Most people stood still as the convoy passed through the village of Ballater, while others filmed the moment on their phones

A gloomy Princess Royal in a Bentley limousine behind the Queen’s hearse as it travels through Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh

It comes as tearful benefactors bid a fond farewell to the Queen after her coffin left Balmoral, accompanied by a gloomy Princess Anne to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where she will lie in state.

As the bright sunshine broke through the morning mist, the hearse carrying the late monarch drove through the gates of her beloved Highland home, with the soft murmur of the River Dee being one of the few sounds to be heard as a small group local people watched in silence.

Minutes later, the hearse passed through Ballater where villagers—many of whom knew the monarch personally—tossed flowers on the road. There was a hushed silence as people bowed their heads and the Lord Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire came to attention in front of Glenmuick church.

Now with a single motorcyclist in front and six vehicles behind them, the hearse travels at a stately pace through the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside, with Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence closely followed in a state Bentley.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Bucking Palace on Friday after mourners lay flowers outside the royal estate

Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Princess Kate look at floral arrangements laid by members of the public on Saturday during the long walk at Windsor Castle

Previously, the Queen’s oak casket – draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland – was carried in the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate after they were given time to say their final goodbyes. The wreath features flowers from the Balmoral Estate, including sweet peas—one of the queen’s favorite flowers—dahlias, phlox, white heather, and pine fir.

After a 170-mile journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin will rest overnight in the oak-panelled throne room. The proclamations will be read in the devolved parliaments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Tomorrow, Edinburgh will become the center of national mourning, with the Queen’s casket being carried in a procession from the Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a Vigil of the Princes is expected to take place before being left in the state for 24 hours. stays.

The Queen’s poignant final journey will eventually end at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Prince Philip, along with her father, George VI, the Queen Mother and her sister, Princess Margaret.