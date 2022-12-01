Home Royal Family news LIVE: Ngozi Fulani speaks after Lady Susan Hussey race row
Categories: US

Royal Family news LIVE: Ngozi Fulani speaks after Lady Susan Hussey race row

LIVE

Royal family news LIVE: Kate Middleton and Prince William continue US Earthshot tour as charity boss Ngozi Fulani and ex-CPS chief Nazir Afzal speak after Lady Susan Hussey’s race

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline

published: 10:01, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 12:04, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

Related Post
  1. USMNT World Cup hype hits America with 15.4 million viewers watching USA’s 0-0 draw against England

    World Cup hype is growing across the United States with 15.4 million viewers watching the…

  2. DOJ wants to question Mike Pence as part of Trump probe on Jan. 6

    DOJ wants to question Mike Pence as part of Trump probe on Jan. 6 The…

  3. Schumer tells Biden Fetterman’s debate ‘didn’t hurt us too much’

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard assuring President Joe Biden that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate…

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: daily mailDianafamilyFulaniHusseyKate MiddletonLadyLIVEnewsNgoziPrince WilliamracerowroyalRoyalsspeaksSusan
1 day ago

Recent Posts

The 12 strikes of Christmas: Walkouts to hit UK every day of the festive period

Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…

8 mins ago

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

14 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

21 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

24 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

26 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

26 mins ago