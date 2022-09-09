Royal Family latest: Prince William heads to Windsor to join Kate Middleton

Prince William has left Balmoral Castle and is traveling back to Windsor to join his wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the accession council tomorrow.

The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, as he is now called, will not arrive in London with his father King Charles III – who is going to London with the Queen Consort Camilla – but will join him later. Kensington Palace has confirmed that William, a Privy Counsellor, will attend the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London.

Other senior royals, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are all expected to stay at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, sources told MailOnline today.

The new king was pictured this morning for the first time since he took the throne, smartly dressed in a suit and tie as he left Balmoral with the Queen Consort bound for Aberdeen Airport.

Other senior members of the royal family remain in Balmoral, but without Prince Harry, who left earlier today at 8.15am, who had arrived about 12 hours earlier to join fellow royalists gathered at the castle.

The Duke of Sussex was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen Airport later in the morning, before arriving at London Heathrow and then being driven to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor where he was staying.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who were coming to the end of a visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to remain in the UK to attend the late monarch’s state funeral, which is likely to take place on September 19.

Charles will now meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and other senior politicians later in the day when he becomes head of the Privy Council, while his siblings Andrew, Edward and Anne will remain in Balmoral.

A source at Buckingham Palace told MailOnline this morning: ‘King Charles must return to London to settle matters of state. But the other senior royals will spend a day of quiet reflection at Balmoral Castle.’

Prince William drives Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex to Balmoral in Scotland last night

King Charles III (left) and Prince Harry (right) at Aberdeen Airport separately today as they travel by plane to London

A vehicle carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort departs Balmoral today, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The update comes as the country’s new monarch, King Charles III, began his harrowing journey from Balmoral to London, following the death of his mother the Queen.

The grief-stricken king got his first glimpse since his accession to the throne as he set out by car from Birkhall, his private residence on the Balmoral Estate, at 11:15 am today.

With Camilla, his new queen consort, in the front passenger seat, Charles sat in the back, dressed in his mourning dress of a black suit and tie, looking gloomy as he made his way to the Aberdeen airport.

Camilla stared straight ahead as they were evicted from the Scottish residence, where they had rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside when she fell seriously ill.

The couple stayed overnight in Balmoral, where Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon at the age of 96. Members of the royal family had made the urgent effort to be with the frail monarch as her health was declining.

Her children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – traveled to the castle, as did the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and the Duke of Sussex.

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London today to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle today after Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday in Balmoral

Yeoman Warders are pictured in the Tower of London today, ahead of a gun salute on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Camilla, Charles and the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Queen’s Birthday Parade in June

Senior royals will have to perform in Scotland in the coming days as the Queen’s casket begins its journey back to the capital, but Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral this morning.

Queen’s coffin placed in Balmoral . ballroom The Queen’s coffin has been placed in Balmoral’s ballroom, where she danced as a young princess and later shared special moments with Prince Philip so that her faithful domestic servants could pay their respects before embarking on her final journey back to London. The coffin currently stands in the ballroom, draped in the Royal Standard. It will stay there for two days before being driven to the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh. It will be shipped back to London later this week. The ballroom had special memories of the queen, whose affection for the highlands was known. Here, at the age of 12, she danced as a young princess at the Ghillies Ball, an annual staff dance at Balmoral, which she enthusiastically attended for years. The annual ball has been a tradition since 1852, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert first acquired the estate. It was their way of thanking the staff for their hard work and loyalty and it is a tradition that has lasted for over 100 years. Queen Elizabeth II was known to particularly enjoy the event, often staying late into the night to celebrate with the staff. Videos show her teetering with Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, and Charles and Diana in 1991. Her body will remain in Balmoral for the next two days before being driven to Edinburgh to be placed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. She will remain there for two more days for a sort of recumbent state, before finally being taken back to London for her funeral.

Tributes are still being paid to the woman described by the prime minister as the “rock on which modern Britain is built”, with the Dalai Lama expressing his “deep sadness” in a letter to the king over the death of the queen.

He told Charles, “Your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we should all cherish.”

The Queen’s former homes, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral, continue to attract thousands of people to pay their respects to the late monarch, with hundreds of bouquets, personal notes and candles placed in her honour.

Despite his grief, Charles has already turned his hand to his duties as monarch. He ordered that a period of ‘royal mourning’ be observed for the queen from now until seven days after her funeral.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, staff of the royal household and representatives of the royal house with official duties, along with troops performing ceremonial duties.

The Royal Salutes will be fired Friday at 1pm in London in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and at the Tower of London by the Honorable Artillery Company, firing one shot for each year of the Queen’s life.

Flags from royal residences were flown at half-mast yesterday and will remain at half-mast until 8 a.m. after the last day of royal mourning.

The king is expected to address the nation on television tonight and hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public memorial service at St Paul’s in central London.

An Accession Council – Charles’ formal proclamation as king – will take place tomorrow morning at St James’s Palace in London.

The first public proclamation of the new sovereign will then be read in the open air from the balcony of the Friary Court at St James’s Palace by the Garter King of Arms.

Charles will hold audiences and the media will be briefed in the coming days by the Earl Marshal, who is in charge of the Queen’s accession and funeral.