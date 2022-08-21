Royal family ‘kept in the dark over contents of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir’

The content of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir still remains a mystery, including for the royal family who will read the book at the same time as the public.

Sources claim that neither Prince Charles nor Prince William, or their lawyers and advisers, were given a chance to view parts of the manuscript.

The family has also not received any specific information about when the expected publication date of the highly anticipated book is.

Publisher Penguin Random House has previously said it aims to release the book in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The Prince of Wales reportedly hoped his team would have received a copy of the book before it was published, sources close to the royal family confirmed. The Telegraph. However, the insiders noted that the book is “probably not on his reading list.”

Harry and ghostwriter JR Moehringer apparently finished the book earlier this summer, and the final manuscript was signed by lawyers, it was revealed last month.

It is widely expected that the book will show Harry’s memories of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and the failure of his parents’ marriage. How other senior royals will be portrayed — such as his father Prince Charles, his brother Prince William and stepmother Camilla — has been the source of much speculation among commentators.

Prince Harry landed the nearly £20m book deal last year, despite repeated calls to respect his family’s privacy.

Some industry experts predict that Penguin will keep the book’s contents secret as part of a “shock drop” publishing strategy in which short, sharp tidbits are released ahead of the book.

Palace insiders say they are surprised that the publisher is willing to risk its reputation by publishing a book “which is likely to contain highly subjective accusations.” However, they note that the family would “never charge any of them.”

While it is common practice to confirm allegations to the accused prior to publication, this is not required. The publisher also has no legal obligation to offer the royal family a right of reply.

Other royal aides suggest the lack of warning indicates the book won’t have the “explosive” revelations predicted.

“These publishers aren’t the type to publish and be damned,” a source told The Telegraph. “They have a reputation to protect. The biggest potential problem is not libel, but truth – accuracy.’

Royal staff have also noted that Harry’s memoirs need little publicity and believe the publisher’s marketing efforts will be largely focused on the US market.

A television appearance or a high-profile magazine interview is considered a possible promotional tactic.

When Penguin announced it had secured the rights to Harry’s life story, it said the book would be about his childhood in the public eye, army career and frontline service in Afghanistan, as well as marrying Meghan Markle and becoming a father to Archie, three, and the one year old Lilibet.

In a statement last year, the publisher said the upcoming book is, “An intimate and heartfelt memoir of one of the most fascinating and influential world figures of our time.

Prince Harry will, for the very first time, share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that shaped him.

Prince Harry will cover his life in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice brought him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he found in being a husband and father . offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, showing readers that behind everything they think they know is an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.’

The Duke of Sussex said he wrote ‘not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become’, revealing that he wanted to record ‘the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned’.

The Queen is said to have been the only member of the Royal Family to be informed by the Duke of Sussex about the forthcoming memoir.

It’s also clear that Harry wants the book to show his grandmother in a positive light.

Regardless of whether or not the book contains great revelations, it is expected to be serious and unwavering.

Moehringer, who also ghost wrote the autobiography of former tennis champion Andre Agassi, has spoken of the importance of candor when writing a memoir. ‘From [those] I’ve read that those have failed for me, often the reason they fail is because the writer has decided not to expose his or her soul,” he once said.

‘You can feel the writer holding back. Part of the joy of reading a memoir is the feeling that someone confides in you, that they are honest.” Moehringer, who read about Freud and Jung to unlock Agassi’s psyche, spent about 250 hours talking about his subject.