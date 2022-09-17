The Royal Family’s Instagram account celebrates the Queen’s “life’s work by supporting the extraordinary” Commonwealth.

A post this morning shared a selection of photos of Her Majesty’s visits to the nations and meetings with people from the 56 member states.

Highlights included the monarch pictured at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards reception at Buckingham Palace in June 2015, which featured footballer David Beckham.

Another image shows Her Majesty and Nelson Mandela talking to Ntsako Mlambo, then 14 years old, who was the winner of a British Council essay competition for South African schoolchildren during the Queen’s 1999 state visit to Africa.

The post also included a quote from the Queen from her 2015 Commonwealth Day message when she… said: “A simple lesson from history is that when people come together to talk, exchange ideas and develop common goals, wonderful things can happen.”

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to guests at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards reception at Buckingham Palace in June 2015

The Queen with Prime Ministers and Senior Ministers attending the 1952 Commonwealth Economic Conference at Buckingham Palace

The Queen inspects a detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at Combermere Barracks, Windsor

The caption read: ‘Over the course of the Queen’s reign, the Commonwealth developed from just seven countries to 56 member states, representing more than a third of the world’s population, working together on climate change, girls’ education and global health care.

Before she became Queen, Her Majesty pledged nothing less than her life’s work to support this extraordinary organization on her 21st birthday broadcast, shot from Cape Town:

“I declare to all of you that my whole life, whether long or short, will be devoted to your service and to the service of our great Imperial family to which we all belong.”

Staying true to her word, she embarked on a six-month tour of the Commonwealth after her coronation in 1953.

The Queen is talking to Puran Singh, left, and Mahna Singh, both from India, in the grounds of Marlborough House in London as she and the Duke of Edinburgh attended a reception given by the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shridath S. Ramphal, after the Commonwealth Day Service

Queen Elizabeth II Joins Young Leaders From Across the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Speaking about the tour in her 1954 Christmas broadcast, she reflected on her experience of spending Christmas in New Zealand away from her children with her Commonwealth family:

“Although this was strange to us, we felt at home there, for we were among people who are my own people and whose warm greetings I will remember all my life. They surrounded us with kindness and friendship, as did all my people during the mighty trajectory of our world-surrounding journey.”‘

The caption continued: ‘Her Majesty has made more than 200 visits to Commonwealth countries. She visited Canada a whopping 12 times, opening the Sydney Opera House in 1973 and meeting Queen Salote of Tonga in 1953 – the only other female monarch in the Commonwealth at the time.

“A number of trusts and initiatives established in Her Majesty’s name have had a significant impact in the Commonwealth: mentoring young community leaders, supporting work to eliminate trachoma in remote areas and creating a network of forest conservation programs in the Commonwealth in more than 45 countries.’

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Canada on July 4, 2010

Devika Malik from India meets Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London during the ceremony for the 2015 winners of The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards

It comes as tens of thousands of mourners lined up to see the Queen in state at the Palace of Westminster, braving the cold last night amid falling temperatures – as the government warned people will have to wait more than 24 hours to get their pay respects in what is believed to be the longest queue in the world, which can even be seen from space.

Waiting times extended to more than 25 hours at night if thousands of mourners wrapped themselves up so they could keep warm and keep their place in the five-mile line to pass by the Queen’s casket before Monday, the day of her state funeral.

The line to see the late monarch is believed to be the longest in the world in terms of distance, possibly even eclipsing the 30,000 Russians who waited to enter the USSR’s first McDonald’s restaurant when it finally closed on December 31. January 1990 after the end of the Cold War.

The queue has grown so large that it even got its own BBC weather forecast this morning – a crisp 7C, while other parts of the UK hit freezing.

Ms Farai Mubaiwa of South Africa receives a 2017 Queen’s Young Leaders Award from Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

The Queen delivers her opening address at the 2011 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Perth, Western Australia

Today at about 1.15am, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) online tracker said the expected wait time was at least 25 hours as people lined up from Southwark Park in south east London for their respect to testify at the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, about five miles away. At around 7:20 a.m., the tracker said mourners would have to wait at least 24 hours and warned people not to travel to queue – and come back later on Saturday.

However, by 8am, the government had said the queue terminus had reopened in Southwark Park.

Undeterred, a steady stream of people joined the queue last night, many wearing jackets and sweaters. Tatie Kirst, 38, of Canada Water in south-east London, a project manager who had just joined the queue at Southwark Park, said: ‘Well, it’s a journey, isn’t it? I think I’m prepared, I brought my good coat, I have a stool if I have to sit, I get food and water, and we go down the road.

“I think there’s always a question: is it worth it? Can I make it? And hopefully, yes. I wanted to be a part of this, pay my respects to the Queen.’

The queue begins on the Albert Embankment, along Belvedere Road, behind the London Eye, then crosses Lambeth Bridge and travels along the South Bank past the National Theatre, Tate Modern and HMS Belfast, before finishing in Southwark Park.

Those at Westminster Hall were equally shocked when a man was arrested last night after stepping out of line to approach the Queen’s casket. The Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 10 p.m. while the live feed from the hall was cut off for a short period.

Final preparations for the funeral are underway, with politicians and royal dignitaries from around the world expected to arrive over the weekend.

It comes as the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex prepare to keep the Queen’s grandchildren on guard around her coffin in London today – hours after their parents, including King Charles III, held an emotional vigil at the Palace of Westminster .