The royal family has shared some of the Queen’s favorite snaps from the family album in a touching social media post.

The photos document that Her Majesty grew up from a young princess with her parents to a queen surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Highlights include a photo of the then-Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip and a 2021 visit to the Eden Project with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

It comes when King Charles and the Queen Consort visit Wales and meet the new Prince and Princess of Wales with Commonwealth troops in Surrey.

The Royal Family on Friday highlighted the Queen’s love for her family in a touching Instagram post featuring a photo of Her Majesty with her children (from left) Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew in the garden of the Frogmore Estate, Berkshire next to The Duke of Edinburgh

Another memory was the monarch with Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal at the centennial annual meeting of the National Federation of Women’s Institute

The Queen was photographed with her son Prince Charles after she delivered a speech at the 2019 State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament

The slideshow of beneficial moments from the monarch’s life was accompanied by a lengthy caption that began with a quote from the Queen during her Golden Jubilee address to the Guildhall in 2002 – the year both the Queen’s mother and sister died.

It read, “Our children, and my entire family, have given me so much love and unwavering help over the years.”

The caption continued: “The Queen’s family has laid a foundation from which she has drawn strength and comfort throughout her life.

Her Majesty grew up in a loving family with her sister Margaret and her parents the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth).

In a letter from The King after Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, he offered a glimpse into their close-knit family:

“I have watched you grow proudly all these years under the capable guidance of Mama, who as you know is the most wonderful person in the world in my eyes, and I can, I know, always count on you, and now Philip , to help us in our work.’

After Princess Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, the Duke of Edinburgh became a devoted consort (companion of the Sovereign) for over 60 years, from Her Majesty’s accession in 1952 until his death in 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of York with King George V, Queen Mary and Princess Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1927

King George VI and the Queen walking in a field with their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret (right) in 1942

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip were pictured with their children Princess Anne, Prince Charles (right) and Prince Andrew on his first holiday to Balmoral in 1960

The Queen Mother, the Princess Royal, the Queen and Princess Margaret, at the Abergeldy sale of work organized by the Queen Mother in 1955

“He’s just been my strength and all these years,” the Queen said in her speech to mark the couple’s golden wedding anniversary. “I, and all his family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he could ever claim, or we’ll ever know.”

In her later years, the Queen’s children and grandchildren supported her on state occasions, traveled on her behalf on overseas voyages, and took on some of her many patronages.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement in 2019, the Prince of Wales accompanied the Queen to events including the State Opening of Parliament and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, pose for the official wedding photo with their children and parents. LR Prince Harry, Prince William, Laura and Tom Parker-Bowles Front: The Queen, Prince Philip, Bruce Shand in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding in 2005

The Queen was pictured with the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales meeting people from communities across Cornwall as they attended an event at the Eden Project in 2021

The Queen and Duke of Cambridge visit AG Barr’s factory in Cumbernauld, where the Irn-Bru drink is made, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week in 2021

In 2015, the Duke of Cambridge – who in recent years has undertaken on behalf of Her Majesty, among others, investitures and overseas travel – wrote fondly of his grandmother in the foreword to ‘Elizabeth II: The Steadfast,’ praising her virtues as both Queen and Grandmother:

“The Queen’s kindness and sense of humor, her innate sense of calm and perspective, and her love for family and home are all qualities I experience firsthand.”

Many rushed to the commentaries to mourn the loss of the monarch and to pay their respects.

One person wrote: ‘These are my favorite photos of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and her family.

Another said: ‘She really was the Grandmother of the world. I may be American, but my heart is with you and all British. We will never forget our Queen of the world.

While someone else said: ‘I will miss the Queen very much, I can’t imagine how her family must feel right now. It’s touching how people honor her now.’

The Queen died last week at the age of 96 in her Balmoral residence, her coffin lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall

The now King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort attended a prayer service for the Queen’s life at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff