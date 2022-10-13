Royal Family changes website to reflect new titles after the Queen’s death

The Royal Family has updated the drop-down menu on its website to reflect the new titles within the monarchy.

While some parts of the website still have both the new titles and the former titles for members of the royal family, other parts have been completely updated to reflect the monarch’s death.

The change, noted by Gertsroyals, is one of a number of changes to the royal system in recent weeks following the Queen’s death.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Prince Charles became King Charles III, the Duchess of Cornwall became Queen Consort, Prince William became the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge became the Princess of Wales (pictured together on October 1)

More will follow as Charles III’s royal code is rolled out across the country.

Buckingham Palace unveiled a new royal code in honor of the reign of King Charles III late last month.

It contains the initials of the king’s name Charles and title Rex, as well as the Roman numeral III.

The new king’s monogram differs from his mother’s, depicting the Tudor crown rather than the crown of St. Edward, which Queen Elizabeth II wore during her coronation.

The Tudor Crown is believed to have been a wink to the king’s grandfather, George VI. One version of the code used in Scotland includes the Scottish Crown.

The use of numbers can be traced back to the House of Tudor.

They were used as means of identification and appeared with the Royal Arms.

Charles’s mark will gradually appear on government buildings, mailboxes, state documents and banknotes, replacing his late mother’s initials.

It will also adorn buttons, liveries and military uniforms and be used by the royal household for franking mail.

In criminal cases, the R to indicate the Crown now stands for Rex instead of Regina.

Another change in lawsuits is that solicitors and solicitors appointed by the monarch have seen their titles changed from Queen’s Counsel (QC) to King’s Counsel (KC).

British passports will be issued in the name of the new king and their wording will be changed. Her Majesty’s Passport Office will be His Majesty’s Passport Office.

Police and military uniforms featuring the Queen’s cypher will likely be updated over time with the new King’s cypher – the monogram printed on royal and state documents.

The Queen’s ERII is featured on traditional police helmets.

Charles’ signature has also changed. It used to be just ‘Charles’, but now it’s followed by an extra R for Rex at the end.

As king, he also needs a new personal flag.

The national anthem has been changed to God Save The King for the first time in 70 years. Pictured is a Victorian period version of God Save The Queen

God Save The King Hasn’t Been The National Anthem Since The Reign Of The Queen’s Father, George VI

In 1960, the Queen adopted a personal flag — a gold E with the royal crown surrounded by a rosary on a blue background — to be flown on any building, ship, car or plane she stayed or traveled in.

It was often used when they visited Commonwealth countries. While the royal standard represents the sovereign and the United Kingdom, the queen’s own flag was only for her personal.

Meanwhile, the royal coat of arms, adopted at the start of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1837, remains the same.

But as when the Queen became monarch, it is likely that early in Charles’ reign, new works of art will be issued by the College of Arms for use by public services such as the civil service and armed forces.

The “very light rebranding” will be hard to spot, but it means the ability to replace old images that have been in use for decades with newer, differently styled images.