Royal experts predict Princess Mary's youngest children will also lose their titles

Royal experts predict some of Princess Mary’s children will see their titles stripped after four of their cousins ​​had theirs removed to ‘lead more normal lives’.

Queen Margrethe, 82, revealed two weeks ago that she would remove the princely titles from her youngest son Joachim’s four children Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10.

The news was announced through a palace statement which said: ‘From 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing with existing.’

Queen Margrethe said she wants the four children to lead more normal lives, but her decision upset Joachim and his four children, with the prince insisting his mother only gave him five days’ notice – despite the royal family claiming that the decision ‘has been a long wait’.

Now attention has turned to the Queen’s remaining grandchildren after Princess Mary told reporters on Friday: ‘We will also look at our children’s titles when the time comes’.

Without giving further details, royal experts believe the princess may say her youngest children – twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent – could lose their titles in the future.

Historian and royal house expert Lars Hovbakke told BT he imagines Frederik and Mary’s children being divided into two groups.

‘You can easily slim down the royal house by, for example, looking at the titles of the twins. It would be similar to the process underway in other European royal houses,’ he said.

But he believes Prince Christian, who is third in line to the throne, and Princess Isabella will keep theirs.

‘I don’t think it will affect [Princess Isabella] because titles are needed at the top of the legacy,’ he said.

After the public announcement, Prince Joachim told Ekstra Bladet that his children had been ‘damaged’ by the decision and that he had only had five days to tell them the news before it was published.

In the midst of the scandal, Joachim and his second wife Marie admitted that their relationship with his older brother Crown Prince Frederik and his sister-in-law Crown Princess Mary is ‘complicated’.

And Spanish magazine Vaniatis Elconfidencial has since sparked more speculation surrounding the break-up, after reporting that Joachim ‘was deeply in love with his sister-in-law Mary’.

While Prince Joachim has reportedly since met with his mother to discuss the breakup, reports say Crown Prince Frederik was not part of the meeting.

After the meeting, the palace confirmed that the monarch and Joachim want to ‘look forward’ and are trying to ‘work through’ their differences amid the very public dispute.