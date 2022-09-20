Royal expert claims Meghan Markle made a brave request to King Charles

<!–

Meghan Markle has reportedly requested a “one-on-one” meeting with King Charles to heal rifts ahead of her departure to California with Harry after the Queen’s funeral, according to a royal insider.

Neil Sean, an expert on the royal family, revealed that he had heard from a ‘very good source’ that the American actress had sent a letter requesting a private conversation with Charles.

“She now wants, before they return to California, to have a one-on-one audience with King Charles III,” Sean in a video posted on YouTube.

“That’s right – Meghan one-on-one with King Charles. You heard right.

“It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself,” Sean said.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, requested a ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles in a formal letter sent to the new king, according to a Royals insider

Neil Sean revealed on his YouTube channel that he had heard from a ‘very good source’ the American actress had requested a private conversation with the King

Royal insiders claim the 41-year-old wrote a formal note to King Charles hoping to meet privately after his mother’s funeral

Explaining the content of the letter, he said: ‘It would be an opportunity to clear the air, remove the rights from the watch and explain some of the rationale behind what they have done over the last two years.’

‘Now you know to admire Meghan’s confidence, whatever you think.

However, Sean warned that it is still unclear whether the letter will be enough for the couple to make amends with the royal family.

‘Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward.’

Sean said it was customary to request the King’s presence through a letter.

“This is how you write to the king through his equity, and of course it’s passed on,” he told his YouTube channel.