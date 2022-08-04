Royal expert claims affectionate upbringing from Diana inspired William to hug Lionesses

The Duke of Cambridge ‘deliberately’ broke royal protocol during the Women’s Euros 2022 final to hug the Lionesses, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince William, 40, was seen hugging English women, including captain Leah Williamson and Jill Scott, the only remaining player from the team that lost to Germany in the 2009 final.

While technically senior royals don’t tend to hug members of the public, a royal expert has claimed that William deliberately intended to hug some of the Lionesses as they triumphed over Germany in the final.

Prince William, pictured embracing Lioness Captain Leah Williamson, ‘deliberately’ broke royal protocol to hug England women’s players after winning the tournament

William, who is president of the FA, congratulated long-standing lioness Jill Scott, who was the only remaining player from the 2009 team that lost to Germany in the final

Speak with OKAY! magazineFormer royal butler Grant Harrold said the Duke, a big football fan and president of the football association, has an approachable character.

He spoke about the age-old rule with the royal family that you could ‘look but not touch’.

Traditionally, members of the public were only allowed to touch a royal if the royal reached out for a handshake.

Harrold explained that this was mainly for security reasons, but it also allowed the royal family to maintain an air of “mysticism.”

However, as the senior royals are more often seen hugging members of the public, Harrold said there were signs William will encourage modernity when he becomes king.

He said: ‘I think William and the other younger members of the royal family have realized they can’t get away with being aloof.

“The queen can get away with it because she’s the queen and she’s from another era, but the younger royals were raised very differently.”

Harrold added that William’s affectionate nature is likely something he inherited from his mother, Princess Diana.

He described the late princess as “a cuddler” and said he thought the Duke of Cambridge had been raised with a lot of physical affection.

“It won’t feel unnatural to William—it would be even more awkward if it was just a strict handshake,” Harrold said.

While William took on more royal duties on behalf of the Queen in recent months, Harrold said gestures like hugging were a way for William to show people “the real him.”