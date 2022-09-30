Royal biographer Angela Levin says Prince Harry has been ‘nasty’ about the Queen Consort Camilla

Royal Biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Prince Harry has been “mean” to Queen Consort Camilla and hit Netflix series The Crown was “cruel” to her.

The author sat down with Lorraine host Christine Lampard to speak candidly about the Queen Consort following the publication of her new biography Camilla, From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

Angela said: ‘I wanted to do this book so people get to know Camilla, the Crown was cruel to her and Prince Harry has said some nasty things about her too.’

Christine Lampard drew comparisons with the late Princess Diana, saying “people didn’t like Camilla because they loved Diana so much”. Above, King Charles with the Queen Consort is pictured this month at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Angela Levin, journalist and Royal Biographer said The Crown has been ‘cruel’ to Queen Consort Camilla on ITV’s Lorraine and also touched on Prince Harry’s feelings towards his stepmother

Angela claimed Prince Harry had made “nasty” comments about the Queen Consort as she promoted her new biography. Pictured, the prince with wife Meghan during a walk in Windsor after the queen’s death

In The Crown, Camilla says she is just a mistress to the Prince of Wales, like her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who was mistress to King Edward VII, who is King Charles’ great-great-grandfather.

Charles confirms that Edward loved Alice in the series, but it focuses more on Diana’s torment during the marriage.

The biographer, who has written nine non-fiction books focusing on senior members of the royal family, claims portrayals of the Queen Consort have been unfair, saying “the more you get to know her, the more you like her”.

She brought in people who wanted to talk about the royal, those who had worked with her through her various charity activities, members of staff and friends in an attempt to make the book as plausible as possible.

Angela also revealed that Camilla invited her to meet the Queen, in a subtle move to show her that “despite rumours, the couple had a close bond”.

Host Christine Lampard said: ‘Obviously it hasn’t always been common, a lot of people didn’t like Camilla because they loved Diana so much.’

Angela Levin claimed Netflix series The Crown was ‘cruel’ to the Queen Consort. Pictured Emerald Fennell as Camilla in series four

Angela agreed, saying: ‘Yes, they met when Charles was 24 and he wasn’t sure if he wanted to settle down – and he also knew his parents wouldn’t approve.

‘He knew that the first in line to the throne would have to marry within the aristocracy and someone who was a virgin.

‘Camilla was aristocracy, but not at the highest level – and she had previously been in relationships.

“They got on well, but Charles knew he was going to get into trouble.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Queen and the then Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Consort Camilla, had ‘a close bond’ with each other and shared a love of horses, something Angela Levin witnessed when she was invited to meet the couple at Buckingham Palace, on the picture. at the 2013 Trooping of the Color ceremony with King Charles

Angela also spoke about the Queen’s consort’s behind-the-scenes charity work, saying her approach is ‘perfect for Charles’.

She said: ‘Camilla doesn’t seek the limelight, which is perfect for Charles because he doesn’t get jealous like with his ex-wife.

‘She does a lot of charity work with issues like domestic violence, rape and of course her book club which started during the pandemic.

‘There are many people who now love to read because of her efforts.’

The cover of Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, which retails for £20.99

The author then told of the time Camilla invited her over and said she had a ‘surprise for her’.

Angela said: ‘I got a call to meet the Duchess and of course I dropped everything. She said she had a surprise for me, but not to be upset if it didn’t happen – I didn’t know what it was, I thought it might be a box of chocolates!

‘I arrived and Buckingham Palace and Camilla were there with the Queen – and they took me to the stables where an 80-year-old horse expert was.

“He was supposed to have the ability to make a horse that had never been ridden before rideable after 20 minutes.

“But more importantly, without saying a word, Camilla showed me that she and the Queen shared a close bond – which was evident through their shared love of horses and the way they talked and laughed.

‘I can’t imagine anyone else going out of their way like that to make my life easier and it gave me a positive story to work with.

‘There were rumors about her and the Queen didn’t come forward – but I could see it wasn’t correct.’

Christine said: ‘This book will give us an interesting insight into someone we know but also don’t know very well.’

Angela said: ‘The more you get to know her, the more you like her.’