Royal Astronomical Society CANCELS NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb was NASA’s second administrator

An interstellar spat has broken out between the Royal Astronomical Society and NASA over claims that a former boss fired gay employees.

The James Webb Space Telescope – the most powerful observatory ever built – was named in honor of the man who ran the space agency in the 1960s.

But the 202-year-old association has ordered its 4,000 members to refrain from using the telescope’s full title after claims Mr Webb was a homophobe who oversaw a purge of gay workers.

In a statement released in October, the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) wrote: “James Webb was the administrator of NASA in the 1960s.

Why James Webb's attitude has sparked debate Webb's importance to the US space program is undisputed, but his attitude has sparked much debate. His critics say he shouldn't be honored when so many pioneers are ignored – especially women and people of color. His supporters say he was a product of his time, and his actual involvement in the matters associated with him is disputed. Webb was at the State Department during the so-called "Lavender Scare" of 1950-1952, when 91 homosexuals were forced to leave their jobs. At the time, it was illegal for gay men to serve in the civil service, and being gay was seen as amoral. Gays were often seen as targets for blackmail. Webb's defenders say there is no evidence for his actions during the Lavender Scare. Webb has also been criticized for leading the 1963 firing of Clifford L. Norton, who was arrested by the Washington DC Morals Squad. NASA charged him with "immoral, indecent and disgraceful conduct." But Webb's supporters say that as the agency's manager, he would not have been involved in firing a low-level budget manager. Furthermore, when Norton successfully sued for wrongful dismissal in 1969, Webb was not named in the case at all.

His stewardship led to the success of space projects such as the Apollo landings.

However, his historical reputation is tarnished by evidence that he participated in the purge of gay men from the federal workforce in the so-called Lavender Scare in the 1940s and 1950s.

“Firing employees because of sexual orientation is completely unacceptable.”

The association said they had written to the UK Space Agency, the European Space Agency and NASA to express concern over the telescope’s naming process, the “apparent failure” to investigate James Webb’s background and the rejection of requests for the rename the telescope.

“Until that investigation takes place and the results are made public, the RAS now expects authors submitting scientific papers to its journals to use the JWST acronym rather than the full name of the observatory,” they added.

The society also argued that the naming process for major science projects should be more transparent and that there should have been an investigation into Mr Webb before naming the telescope after him.

Last month, NASA attempted to debunk the claims as its chief historian, Brian Odom, released an 89-page report concluding that the allegations against Webb were misplaced.

The space agency acknowledged that the federal government was “shamefully” promoting discrimination against gay employees at the time, but concluded, “No available evidence directly links Webb to actions or follow-ups related to firing individuals because of their sexual orientation.”

The RAS has now said it is considering changing its stance in light of the NASA investigation.

“We are very aware of the report,” said an official The times.

“We have looked at it with great interest and our municipality is considering the best way to respond.

“We just haven’t reached that position yet.”

Webb is seen next to Kennedy presenting the Medal for Distinguished Federal Civil Service to Dr. Robert R. Gilruth, director of the Manned Spacecraft Center. Astronauts Alan Shepard (far left) and John Glenn (second from left) look on

Webb’s importance to the US space program is undisputed, but his attitude has sparked much debate. Webb is photographed at a 1962 NASA press conference in Washington DC

Launched on Christmas Day last year, the $10 billion observatory has already captured some of the most dazzling images ever captured of our cosmos.

In the summer, as it traveled a million miles from Earth, it sent back images of some of the most distant galaxies in the universe, of a giant nursery for young stars, as well as of a dying star’s final moments.

The observatory, the size of a three-story building, is the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, but orbits the sun instead of the Earth, and its much larger mirror allows it to see more distant objects.

It is so powerful that it can “look back in time” to events that took place at the beginning of the universe more than 13.5 billion years ago – about 200 million years after the Big Bang.

