Royal Archer collapses as the Queen’s coffin is carried out of St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh

This is when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen’s casket was carried from Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral.

The Royal Company of Archers was waiting outside the cathedral to march past the Queen’s casket when one of its members had a shaky moment.

Footage shows one of the archers in the back row swinging from side to side before bumping into his colleague as the Queen’s coffin exited St. Giles.

Three other Archers then rushed over to him while his company continued their ceremonial duties and continued to play the bagpipes.

The staggering soldier was then spotted sitting out of sight behind the statue of Walter Montagu Douglas Scott.

A Royal Archer passed out outside St Giles’ Cathedral as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried into the hearse. He was then seen behind the statue of Walter Montagu Douglas Scott with his cap in his hands

You can see him holding his cap between his hands as the coffin was placed in the hearse before being driven up the Royal Mile.

The Royal Company of Archers were the Queen’s official bodyguards when she was in Scotland.

They will now serve as the King’s Scottish bodyguards.

The military branches are requested by the monarch and during Scottish ceremonial occasions.

Today the Queen embarked on her final journey from Scotland to Buckingham Palace.

At about 4pm this afternoon, her coffin was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and decorated with a large wreath before being carried to the hearse.

The RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft carrying Her Majesty’s coffin from Edinburgh, accompanied by Princess Anne, landed at RAF Northolt in west London.

The bearer company will then transfer the Queen from the plane to the waiting state hearse to begin the journey by road along the A40 to Buckingham Palace.

On arrival, she is received by King Charles and the Queen Consort, as well as the Princes and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen will stay overnight at Buckingham Palace before being taken to the Palace of Westminster, where she will remain in state until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

More than a million mourners are expected to visit the Queen’s casket in London in the coming week, according to Whitehall bosses.