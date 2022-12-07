Royal aide who claims she was bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Palace to end NDAs

A former palace staffer who claims to have been intimidated by the Duchess of Sussex has urged Buckingham Palace to release staff from confidentiality agreements and reject Harry and Meghan’s “lies” ahead of the launch of their Netflix series.

In a second trailer for his documentary series, Harry & Meghan, which was released on Monday, Prince Harry, 38, alleged the couple had been leaked and planted stories supporting the royal family’s ‘hierarchy’.

Meanwhile, the couple’s allies told Netflix cameras that there was “a war against Meghan to fit other people’s agendas,” with one claiming that “it’s about hate, it’s about race.”

In clips from the show, the duke also took aim at royal aides, smiling as he commented: “It’s foul play.”

The former employee, who signed a confidentiality agreement, has urged the palace to lift the confidentiality agreements so they can respond to the ‘attacks’ by the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were beaming as they arrived at a glitzy New York City gala on Tuesday night, when they will accept an award for ‘heroic’ stand against ‘structural racism’ in the Monarchy.

It was the first time the pair had been seen in public since the release of their incendiary Netflix documentary trailers.

During the second sneak peek of the series, a friend is heard claiming that the couple’s experience has been “about hate, about race” when a surprisingly intimate and never-before-seen clip appears of an exasperated Harry, 38, Raising a hand to his face as Meghan walks past him while heavily pregnant with their daughter, Lili.

“The only way to end it once and for all is for us to be allowed to speak and for the palace to firmly reject their lies,” the former staffer said. The times.

“Certainly, I have chosen to remain silent out of respect for the crown, but if they continue to attack us and our character, reputation, etc., we must feel equally supported by the royal family.”

The first three episodes of the documentary series will drop on Netflix on Thursday, with the next three dropping the following week.

It will include allegations that the palace leaked and planted stories about the couple, and that the Duchess, 41, was the victim of racially motivated attacks.

Palace staff are said to be ‘seething with rage’ after trailers for the series were released, a source told the newspaper.

Royal sources have insisted it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest the couple had been reported against, insisting “unprecedented steps” had been taken to support them.

A source told The Daily Telegraph that royal staff were instead “doing their best to work with them”.

They added that he was “non-stop on their behalf” when it came to defending them from the negative stories, which started when rumors surfaced about the couple’s behavior towards staff.

Another said the narrative comparing Meghan to Kate was ‘manufactured’ out of difference between how they were treated by the press.

It is unclear if the series will address allegations that the Duchess bullied staff.

The claims were investigated in a report, which Buckingham Palace refused to release, and Meghan has denied the allegations.

The palace said it will not respond to any claims made in the series’ trailers and is concentrating on the royal family’s scheduled engagements this week.

It did not respond to the request to lift confidentiality agreements made with staff or former employees.

The couple, who call themselves eco-warriors, arrived at the event in a convoy of three trucks, accompanied by five security guards who helped them out of their vehicle.

RFK’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, revealed last month that she had chosen to honor Harry and Meghan for taking a “heroic” stance against “structural racism”.

On Tuesday night, Harry and Meghan accepted an “anti-racism” award at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York City.

The couple attended the gala, an event for which tickets sold for up to $1 million each, to accept a human rights award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, an award that features Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton among its former recipients. .

While the Monarchy has no doubt been shaken by the release of the couple’s second Netflix trailer, the royals proved tonight that the show will go on, even in the face of incoming attacks from the Sussexes, when they put on a dazzling display. at your own event.

As Meghan and Harry made an appearance in New York, the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, threatened to ‘out-do’ them at a reception at Buckingham Palace, which took place just hours earlier.

The Princess of Wales wore a red lace Jenny Packham gown with the Lotus Flower tiara she has worn on previous occasions

King Carlos III and Queen Consort Camila arrive at the palace for tonight’s reception.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, where they attended the annual white-tie diplomatic corps reception.

Camilla, 75, looked stunning in an Anna Valentine gown complete with the Queen’s much-loved sapphire and diamond tiara with its matching necklace.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales wore a red lace Jenny Packham gown with the lotus flower tiara she has worn on previous occasions.

She had her GCVO and Royal Family orders pinned to her dress and sported a pair of Queen Elizabeth diamond earrings.

Tuesday night’s event came after the Prince and Princess of Wales looked love-struck in behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps taken at this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.

The royal couple, both in their 40s, appeared to channel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently shared intimate photos in the explosive trailer ahead of their documentary later this week, into black-and-white theatrical shots.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked lovelier than ever in behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps at this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.

The image emerged days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a series of ultra-personal unseen images in the first trailer for their Netflix documentary.

Other clips shown in the documentary show the couple resting intimately in their British home of Frogmore Cottage.

Sharing the carousel on their real Instagram account, the couple (pictured) wrote: “Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”

Another intimate shot showed Kate proudly applauding her husband as he spoke at the podium.