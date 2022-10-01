Roy Wood Jr. tipped as new ‘Daily Show’ host after Trevor Noah’s ratings slump

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Roy Wood Jr. may be the new host of ‘The Daily Show’ after Trevor Noah announced his departure on Thursday.

Trevor announced to his audience that he was ending his seven-year stint at the network after deciding it was time, but some say his waking up tirades caused a ratings drop.

When Noah took over the show in 2015, its ratings hovered around 800,000, but have frequently dropped below 800,000 in recent months.

Viewers, including DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain, say the show has lost its edge.

Many have complained that Noah seems more interested in defending his Twitter-friendly views than going for the jugular with his comedy.

He’s now known more for his A-list love life — Noah’s last girlfriend is British pop singer Dua Lipa — than for the jokes or monologues that set the news agenda.

Previous host Jon Stewart could have as many as 1.5 million viewers per show, though he’s suffered his own drop in ratings since embarking on a show that’s even more awake than Noah’s on AppleTV+.

Now, sources have told TMZ that Wood Jr. could be next in line, hoping to revive the once unmissable show.

Wood Jr. has been a part of the Comedy Central family since 2015, the same year Noah took over as host of the show from Jon Stewart.

Sources told TMZ that Comedy Central executives believe Roy Wood Jr. would be a natural fit for the late-night concert, as he has become one of the show’s most recognizable faces and main correspondents.

Trevor Noah replaced former ‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart in 2015

Sources told TMZ that Comedy Central executives believe Wood Jr. would be a natural choice for the late-night concert, as he has become one of the show’s most recognizable faces and main correspondents.

Wood Jr. has become popular on the stand-up circuit and his career only skyrocketed after starring in the 2022 movie, ‘Confess, Fletch.’

Sources said they would like to meet with Wood Jr. to discuss his future at the network as his contract renewal nears.

But despite all the hoopla, sources said Wood Jr. has not been approached.

Talks about who will replace Noah are in the “infancy stage,” the sources said, adding that “there is talk that the next host could very well be a woman.”

Trevor Noah hosts Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, which premiered on September 28, 2015