Roy Keane’s daughter Leah and new England star Taylor Harwood-Bellis release first photos of their incredible Italian yacht proposal, days after he scored on his debut

English star Taylor Harwood-Bellis and his fiancée Leah Keane were one of the talking points of the international break and the couple have now released their engagement photos.

The surprise relationship came to light in recent weeks after the Southampton defender was called up to the Three Lions first team for the Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

The couple has, for the most part, kept their relationship away from prying eyes on social media, but it appears they are no longer taking this approach.

Keane’s Instagram remains private, but the couple has now made their engagement photos visible to everyone in a collaborative post on Harwood-Bellis’ Instagram.

Harwood-Bellis took a knee on June 13 of this year on a yacht with the beautiful backdrop of Positano on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Leah Keane shared photos from their summer engagement

The English defender proposed to Keane on a yacht with the Positano coast in the background

Harwood-Bellis made sure the boat was decorated with flowers to mark the occasion.

“Can’t wait to marry you,” Keane wrote alongside a series of stunning photos, with the post garnering more than 15,000 likes.

Little is known about their relationship, but the couple is believed to have been together for at least five years, and a photo of them together in 2019 appeared online.

The Saints centre-back revealed he was with Leah when he received the call from interim England manager Lee Carsley to tell him he had been selected.

“At first I couldn’t believe it,” he added. “It was a feeling of pride. I was with my partner.

“I then called my dad and he was very proud of the fact that he had played for England in the age groups and was now in the senior team. “My whole family were delighted.

‘One of the first people to message was Aaron Ramsdale, and he messaged straight away. He’s one of my teammates at Southampton.

It turned out to be a dream debut for Harwood-Bellis, who made his first start in the 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland and capped it with a goal.

Roy Keane had been an ITV pundit that night and jokingly reflected on the relationship between the England star and his daughter.

Leah is the daughter of Man United legend Roy Keane, who also won 67 caps for Ireland.

Harwood-Bellis (second right) earned his first England cap and scored against Keane’s Ireland.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (right) and Leah Keane (center) were photographed together in 2019.

“This is bittersweet for me,” Keane told ITV Sport after the match.

Presenter Mark Pougatch pointed out that Harwood-Bellis is Keane’s future son-in-law, to which the Manchester United legend joked: “It’s neither done nor dusted yet!”

He added: “In recent months he’s definitely been a goal threat playing for Southampton, it’s good for him.”

“It’s great for him to make his debut, like I said, he’s a goal threat. He’s a good kid, his family has done a great job.”

Football runs in the Harwood-Bellis family, and not just the in-laws. His sister Rebecca was once a Great Britain youth basketball international.

His uncle Steve is chairman of local team Stockport County, while his father used to spend match days as club mascot Vernon Bear: a gentler father, then, than his future father-in-law.

Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton from Man City in the summer after captaining Carsley’s under-21 team to European Championship glory.