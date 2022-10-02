Roy Keane DECIDES Manchester United’s first-half performance after conceding four to Man City

<!–

Roy Keane was stunned by Manchester United’s first-half performance against Man City, before insisting the opportunity was ‘too great’ for the visitors after Erik ten Hag’s men conceded four times in a disastrous 45-opener minutes.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side early on before a quick punch from Erling Haaland put City in cruise control.

Foden then got his second thanks to Haaland for capping off a brilliant first half for City, resulting in hordes of United supporters heading for the exit.

Roy Keane has messed up Manchester United’s performance in the first half of the Manchester derby

Keane said he ‘couldn’t believe’ what he was watching when his former side left behind four goals

And Keane said he “couldn’t believe” what he saw at the Etihad.

“I am shocked at how bad United have been and City have been excellent,” Keane said at halftime. “You give Man City this time and space with their quality, that’s way too easy. No aggression, try to force them back. Worst start ever for United.’

Keane suggested United’s performance and said Ten Hag’s men looked disjointed all over the field.

“Perhaps a lack of faith,” Keane said when asked about United’s poor performance. “It has been easy for City. Bad as United was defensively, their passing was sloppy, there are gaps between McTominay and Eriksen.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden rioted when they were both braced in a first half mauling

Huge job for the manager during halftime. I can’t believe how bad Manchester United have been.

United are everywhere, but it’s brilliant for City. Manchester United, oh my God, it’s like the game is too big for them.

“The opportunity has been given to United’s players. I can hardly believe what I’m looking at.’