Roy Keane sends clear response to talk linking him with West Brom manager’s job

Roy Keane says the bookmakers are “playing silly games with people” while dismissing rumors of his being linked to the job at West Brom.

The Baggies are looking for a new manager who has fired Steve Bruce after a poor run of results.

Getty Bruce was sacked with West Brom winless in nine games

But it looks like Keane won’t be his successor

It was reported that the bookmakers had listed Keane as an early favorite for the track, something he has been pouring cold water on ever since.

“It’s bizarre… the bookmakers are playing crazy games with people,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I think I’ve been favorites for a few jobs in the last two years and it was all bullshit. The same goes for the speculation of the last 24-48 hours.”

The Manchester United legend has managed Sunderland and Ipswich and has also held assistant manager roles at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland national team.

He has not held a managerial position since he left Ipswich in January 2011, having built his name in the punditry over the years.

However, Keane still believes he has something to offer as a manager.

Getty Keane brought Sunderland from the Championship to the Premier League in the 2006/07 season

“I think when I do a lot of the media stuff, sometimes it can leave me unfulfilled,” Keane added.

“I still think I have something to offer as a manager, that’s the bottom line. I still think I could do something at a club.

“You also have to be careful what you wish for. I’m not going to be a critic of what I’m doing now, I have a good life and I enjoy what I do, but sometimes I feel like there’s something in my stomach that feels like I should give it another try.

‘That won’t go away. Still on weekends on a Saturday when I go to competitions I still have that urge to get back into it. It’s that simple and it’s hard to shake it off.

“I know I may not get that chance, I’ve had some opportunities and I’m counting my blessings.

“If something happens, fine. If not, of course life goes on.”