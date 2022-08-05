Roy Keane says Erik ten Hag can use Cristiano Ronaldo saga to his ADVANTAGE at Manchester United

Roy Keane believes Erik ten Hag can demonstrate his longstanding authority over Manchester United through the way he treats Cristiano Ronaldo and makes him leave the club.

Ronaldo has wanted to get away from the Red Devils all summer, and former United skipper Keane says the way the Dutchman ten Hag handles the situation will be crucial in confirming his dominance in his first season as manager at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has played just 45 minutes of pre-season football for United as the Portuguese star tries to escape Manchester in favor of Champions League football.

Roy Keane said new boss Erik ten Hag should use the Cristiano Ronaldo saga to his advantage

Keane told Sky Sports“We don’t know anything about Ronaldo’s behavior like now, in terms of when he’ll be back in the building.

“Miss the preseason due to family issues, if so then so be it. If he’s brought down any tools, that’s unacceptable.

“But I don’t think it’s that bad when everyone is kissing. Ultimately, as a manager, you don’t go looking for problems, problems come your way. So this has come to the manager, it’s in front of him. He has to do with it.

“But I think he can call it quits, say it’s Ronaldo in a week or two and if he has buyers and the deal works for United you might want some money back.” But if you go to Lisbon, then go.

Ronaldo has asked to leave Old Trafford this season in search of Champions League football

“Then the other players look: ‘Okay, in the short term we will miss him, but in the bigger picture we are trying to rebuild.’

“Man United won’t be competing for league titles for the next two or three years.”

Ronaldo could be lining up for a starting position in Ten Hag’s opening Premier League game at home to Brighton, due to the absence of the injured Anthony Martial.

However, in the pre-game press conference covered by MailOnline, ten Hag said he was unsure whether the Portuguese star would perform against the Seagulls, but defended him after being singled out for criticism for leaving a friendly match early.