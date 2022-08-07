Roy Keane SAVAGES Fred and Scott McTominay as having ‘NO football intelligence’

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has criticized Fred and Scott McTominay for their performance on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils started their 2022-2023 season with a disappointing loss to Brighton at Old Trafford after Pascal Gross scored twice for the Seagulls.

Keane blamed Fred and McTominay, claiming the midfield duo would never be “good enough” to “get United back on top.”

United fell 1-0 down in the first 30 minutes of the game after Gross found the back of the net. The German midfielder added another nine minutes later.

Keane was furious with the result after the game, blaming United for lack of quality in the middle of the park for their devastating loss.

After the game, he said Fred and McTominay will never be “good enough” to get the Red Devils “on top” again.

The Sky Sports pundit said: ‘The [lack of] decision-making and football intelligence of the midfield, especially Fred.

‘I’ve been talking about it for a long time – Fred and [Scott] McTominay is not good enough.

“They won’t get Manchester United back to the top. We see it week in, week out. They are no match for it.’

The midfield duo were also slaughtered by Robbie Mustoe – who said the club hadn’t brought in enough quality this summer.

At halftime, the pundit blamed the Red Devils’ poor transfer window for their terrible performance.

“I’ll keep it short and simple,” Mustoe told NBC. “I know Ronaldo is making headlines, but the most important thing for me is that the transfer window for United has been incredibly disappointing. They didn’t bring in quality.

“If you still have, and I’m sorry, because there’s some part of Scott McTominay’s game that I like, Fred too, but the quality needed in the middle of the park for this football club is nowhere near good enough to make the deliver front. players out there.

Sancho and Rashford [are] if they have a good pre-season they haven’t seen the ball because the ball keeps being given away by the midfielders, I can put together a reel of six and seven times.

“It looks simple, but if your midfielders don’t have a pass to get the attackers involved, they’re going to mess around and give the ball away. Brighton was brilliant.

“Quality is lacking at this football club. Players they’ve brought are okay, but Man United bring okay, it’s not good enough.”

Ten Hag brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen this summer, but both fans and experts have called for more quality.

