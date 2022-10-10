Roy Keane livid as he denies fan a selfie during NFL match at Tottenham

If you’re going to ask Roy Keane for a selfie, you have to pick your moment.

A fan appeared to be wrong when he asked the Manchester United legend in the middle of Sunday’s NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

ITV Keane seemed unimpressed by this fan’s timing for an apparent selfie, and seemed to tell him he was watching the game

ITV Whatever the request was, it was firmly rejected and he went straight back to the action

The television cameras showed the moment when the fan in question approached Keane for a photo, obscuring his view of the match.

The former midfielder, now top pundit, looked unhappy and seemingly pointed to the pitch to signal that the game was on.

As the person walked away, he continued to shake his head from the incident.

talkSPORT presenter Laura Woods, who was working for ITV that day, said of the incident: “You have Roy Keane, the legend of Manchester United, what would you think of doing? Selfie questions? What would be the answer? It would be a hard no.”

Keane, who was an avid Tottenham fan as a youngster, appears to be a huge fan of the NFL, even comparing Phil Foden to star quarterback Tom Brady last year.

The game itself between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers was a thriller, with the Giants taking a 27-22 win to record their best start in 13 years.

Getty Barkley wore a Spurs shirt to the Giants game at their stadium

Getty Lazard performed the Haaland celebration at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

vision ‘A disservice to the league’ – Haaland ‘GOAT’ talk ruined by Mark Goldbridge

old Liverpool make worst start in ten years as Reds accused of failing to tackle big problems

INVESTIGATE FA to investigate dispute between Arsenal and Liverpool as managers talk to referee

update Casillas Claims Twitter Account Hacked After Post Apparently Revealed He Was Gay

MATCH DAY Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins match with 700th goal in his career

RESPONSE Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka gives Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds







There was a clear football [soccer] themed to the afternoon with star running back Saquon Barkley warming up in a Spurs shirt, while two Packers wide receivers, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, even pulled out of the Erling Haaland meditation celebration after their team scored a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, explained before the game why he made the switch from Man City to Liverpool.

He said that City sent him a lot of shirts and they also played a game at Lambeau Field in the summer.

Don’t tell Keano that, Aaron!